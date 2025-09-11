Racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

Recap all of the action as our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and four winning selections on day two of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket.

4.45 - BoyleSports Handicap Paddock Notes 7 Brasil Power - good level of fitness, rib definition, walking out well 3 Boyfriend - a bit keen in the pre-parade; not the fittest that we’ve seen him this season, but not unfit 2 Shamrock Bay - in great order, real shine to coat and walking out well 4 Thunder Wonder - tends to present well, good level of fitness 1 Mr Baloo - backs up quickly, but others catch the eye from a fitness perspective 11 Man Of La Mancha - has got warm but narrow and muscular 10 King Casper - walking well, looks in fair order 12 Jimmy Speaking - early to post, some definition over quarters, not one of the best 9 Mythical Guest - free moving gelding with relaxed demeanour, good level of fitness 8 Hymnbook - finely tuned with very muscular quarters, shine to coat 6 Classic Encounter - late to paddock, some definition but others appeal more Paddock Verdict 8 Hymnbook and 11 Man Of La Mancha best pair

Full Result 1st Man Of La Mancha 13/2 2nd Shamrock Bay 11/2 3rd Classic Encounter 5/1

4.10 - BOYLE Sports Daily Money Back Meetings British EBF "Confined" Maiden Stakes Paddock Notes 1 Adamlyi - lovely stamp of a colt, well balanced and delicate, not big, lovely attitude, will fitten up 5 Captain Fox - solid colt, well muscled and powerful, keen to get on with things but being well managed 2 Battle Apple - no fitness concerns, wears red hood but handled well, good level of definition over quarters 9 Magnetude - very keen and going to learn plenty for the experience, one of the fitter Owen horses in the last two days 8 Ice Cube - a bit plain, doesn’t catch the eye particularly, well balanced but doesn’t jump out against some of these 7 Enoch - inexperienced with two handlers in the paddock, nice stamp as you’d expect but will come on 3 Beccadelli - still a bit high behind, will grow into himself more but undoubtedly fit Paddock Verdict 5 Captain Fox best

Full Result 1st Enoch 4/1 2nd Battle Apple 11/4 fav

Reaction from winning connections John Gosden, who trains the winner in partnership with his son Thady, said: “He has been off a long time, but he is a grand horse. He is a son of Roaring Lion and he has always had a lot of ability. I didn’t quite expect him to win like that, but I thought he would run well. He sprouted wings off a strong pace. I was very pleased with how he was travelling in the race and then he had to wait to get a run, but then to see him do that was good. “It is great for the owner breeder (Anthony Oppenheimer) who has been very patient and it is good for old Roaring Lion, who is no longer with us. This is summer ground and he loves it. There are all those all-weather races coming up in the winter and we could look at those carrying a penalty.”

3.35 - BoyleSports Smart Race Card Godolphin Stakes (Listed Race) Paddock Notes 6 Lion's Pride - lovely stamp of a horse, tall gelding with a bit of presence, will come forward for the run 5 Isle Of Jura - big strapping gelding, fit for one resuming after a 461-day break, good level of rib definition 1 Eydon - has a bit of quality about him, presents big but that’s standard paddock for him, lovely relaxed chap 3 Burdett Road - will come forward for the run, looks heavier than in previous runs this season 7 Pinhole - tends to present similar, has fitness over some of these, well balanced, fine 4 By The Book - sweating lightly and whilst he will come forward for the run, there is some definition over quarters 2 Aimeric - not the loosest mover, starting to get excited as the bell goes, okay fitness Paddock Verdict Impressed by level of fitness shown by 5 Isle Of Jura after long break, he's favoured with Eydon second best

Full Result 1st Lion's Pride 20/1 2nd Isle Of Jura 6/1

Exciting prospect Zeus Olympios wins at Newmarket

Paddock Notes 4 Detain - not always been taken by Detain this year but he’s developing physically and growing into himself. Looks well. 6 Snow Master - very upright and tense in the pre-parade, sweating heavily especially between back legs 1 Flight Plan - well muscled and keen to get on with things, not overly big but presents neatly 2 Prague - tense and lightly sweating with two handlers; normal paddock behaviour and probably marginally better than previous sightings. Looks in good order. 7 Zeus Olympios - really taken by this colt, rangy and athletic with a big walk to match. Almost delicate in some ways. 5 Opera Ballo - best we’ve seen him present in the paddock, tends to get quite tense and uptight but considerably better. Muscular and likeable. Paddock Verdict 7 Zeus Olympios best. Nothing wrong with Opera Ballo and potentially better behaved than he has been in the preliminaries, but taken by Zeus Olympios as a very different physical, athletic and long limbed.

Full Result 1st Zeus Olympios 2/1 2nd Opera Ballo 4/5 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “I’m very happy. He is a beautiful horse, and I knew he had strengthened and gone forward from Haydock. Physically he looked stronger. Interestingly he wasn’t heavier, but to my eye he looked stronger. “We have always thought he is a lovely horse, but he was such a weak horse as well. He arrived from us from Roger’s and he was a bit of a shell and then he got a little bit of an injury. So often when those immature two-year-olds get injuries, as long as they are not major ones, it is a blessing in disguise as you have to lock them up and all they do is grow and strengthen. Like a lot of Night Of Thunders they can be a bit fragile at two, but the longer they go on the stronger they get. “To be fair once what we thought was the Godolphin lead horse came out I said to Sam (James) on Flight Plan don’t blast away as you are just setting it up for the Goldolphin horse, but that actually settled better than we did and I thought it backfired us on a bit from halfway. I think he had to be a very good horse for the favourite to get first run and for us to come and cut him down. “His first couple of runs were with give in the ground. As long as it is not extreme I would say there is no major issue that way. In fact I was interested in how he would cope with fast ground on these undulations, but he has coped with it well. “The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes comes a bit quick and I would have to speak to Sheikh Obaid (about potentially supplementing him. I’m sure that will be it for the year as there is nothing else for him and hopefully we can start in the Lockinge and go from there. He is obviously a horse with a big future.”

Zanthos battles to Rockfel glory

Paddock Notes 10 Zanthos - neat filly, well balanced, very muscular, a two year old but equally has the scope for next year 7 Sukanya - still quite green and inexperienced for a filly who has had four runs; rangier sort, tight through neck 8 The Prettiest Star - one of the better Starmans we’ve seen this season, bigger, rangy filly, very likeable but still green, having a good look 1 Awaken - long filly and has the walk to match, no fitness questions, likeable 4 Moon Target - looks better than at Doncaster, a bit more together, calm with first time cheekpieces attached 2 Ice Sovereigns - always like this filly, has a professional attitude, not flashy but workmanlike (in a good way) 9 Touleen - lovely demeanour, keen without being tense. Has a big walk, covers the ground, bit of presence 6 Samra Green - light framed filly and very fit, professional for an inexperienced type, likeable 5 Nandita - two handlers and has got very warm, little heavier set than some of these and appeals less on fitness 3 Mandarin Spirit - keen to get on with the job, fit and fine Paddock Verdict 10 Zanthos and 9 Touleen best two - very different physical types, would lean towards 10 as one for today; compact, muscular. Honourable mention to the 6 who is very fit.

Full Result 1st Zanthos 15/2 2nd The Prettiest Star 12/1 3rd Moon Target 5/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning joint trainer Simon Crisford said: “We said to Oisin today to let her be happy and to use her stride and he did. I thought she was maybe doing a bit too much in the early part, but she actually travelled so well into it and coming up the hill she did it well. I was a bit nervous in the last half-a-furlong, but she stuck on well. She is a classy filly. “Oisin came in that day (at Leicester) and we tried something different, but he didn’t realise the pace was going to be that slow. It was literally a two furlong sprint. Whether it suited the winner that day, or not, I’m not sure, but the point is we just put her in behind and she was doing too much and throwing her head about. Oisin said forget it and put a line through it and move on as she is still a classy filly. “We were confident we were going to run well, but maybe not beat the winner from Leicester, but the way she did it there she is a very talented filly and she has got a lot of ability and she can now hopefully turn into a proper filly. We always felt she would definitely stay a mile, but today it looked like maybe she was just tying up coming up the hill. She is not short of speed, but I think she is more a mile rather than going another way.”

Billy Loughnane and Silent Love return in triumph

Paddock Notes 4 Karmology - tends to have a similar presentation fitness-wise, fine, came into the pre-parade a little uptight but relaxing down 11 Understudy - good looking filly, not the biggest but has a bit of presence about her, good definition over quarters 3 Jane Temple - has got very warm in pre-parade, deep girthed filly, okay fitness 5 Miss Justice - presenting similar to when seen at Salisbury last time, keen to get on with the job and very lean 2 Chorus - big bodied filly with a good level of fitness for frame. Good paddock behaviour 7 Little Dorrit - sturdily built and never jumps out from a fitness perspective, looks well for her 10 Spirited Style - sweating in paddock, two handlers, big build but looks a touch heavy 6 Favorite Memory - rangy filly; good level of fitness, walking out well 8 Revoir - probably seen her look better this season, not peaking now from paddock appearance perspective 1 Ambiente Amigo - heavier than previous sightings, okay at best 9 Silent Love - strong filly, might tighten up for the run a touch, others jump out more from fitness Paddock Verdict 5 Miss Justice best, 6 Favorite Memory makes appeal

Full Result 1st Silent Love 4/1 2nd Karmology 18/1 3rd Revoir 17/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I’m pleased with that. It was obviously a great front running ride by Billy. She is a filly that stays, and stays well, and that is why we purposely popped her out in front there. I said to Billy if she gets in a rhythm she will stay, whether she is good enough we will find out, but I have to say she kept galloping and I can’t really fault her there. “Spirited Style had run in the German Oaks and I was disappointed there, but we put a line through that as she didn’t handle the track at all. On home evidence needless to say that is why William (Buick) was on her. On home evidence she has probably got a bit more dash. They went a nice gallop without going end-to-end and it suited the filly in front, but it might not have suited the filly that was dropped out there. It is nice to get a winner on the board.”

Francophone wins under Joe Fanning

Paddock Notes 2 Francophone - big strapping filly, good rib definition, very relaxed 12 Protest - early eye catcher, very fit and defined, wears red hood but very relaxed 7 Elwateen - has been babyish through the season and still stomping here, playing with her front feet. Impressive physical but not improved mentally as expected 5 Bette Davis Eyes - eyes on stalks and still a bit mind blown by the whole experience, toey. Appeals as a physical, but will learn plenty. 4 Troia - sturdily built filly who does tend to hold appeal, others looking leaner in here after a 41 day break 1 Arisaig - strong filly, very relaxed, always tend to appeal in the paddock, fit 11 Orange Sky - second handler added in paddock, little warm and edgy, fit 10 Never Let Go - big, rangy filly, quite athletic, getting a bit excited in paddock but nothing of concern 14 Serving With Style - two handlers and keen, by no means unfit but others catch the eye more on fitness 8 Hey Boo - more compact than some of these, a little dull in the coat but has presented that way this season 9 Mojave River - straightforward paddock behaviour, no fitness issues 13 Regal Charm - having a good look at times and quite busy; but she’s kept fairly professional. Big filly, likeable Paddock Verdict 12 Protest and 2 Francophone best

Full Result 1st Francophone 9/1 2nd Hey Boo 11/1 3rd Arisaig 10/3