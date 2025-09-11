Racing blog live: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

Follow all of the action as our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections on day three of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket.

3.40 - bet365 Cambridgeshire (Heritage Handicap) Paddock Notes 24 Sir Paul Ramsey - big strong type, good muscle definition 14 Fort George - excellent level of fitness, fit to the point of lean, can’t fault 8 Erzindjan - sturdily built type, not lean fit still and will keep improving 10 Fifth Column - always catches the eye and does so again, quality individual with a good walk 15 Tribal Chief - not the best in the coat but picking faults, fine 3 Westridge - will need to be managed as on the edge of buzzy, but very fit 16 Mr Swivell - sweating and not catching the eye on fitness, okay at best 21 Mister Winston - always tends to appeal and does so again, fit and well 9 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - ribby and fit, almost light 2 Thunder Run - business like and walking out well, fine 1 Boiling Point - good shine to coat, keeping calm as can get toey 23 Dutch Decoy - upholding condition, looks in good order again 6 Ebt's Guard - not on his toes, which he can be, but looks in good order 20 Silver Sword - got quite warm but he can do, fine 18 Treasure Time - looks in good order again, no negatives 7 Urban Lion - tends to present well, looks well again 11 Greek Order - seen him present better in the paddock this season 13 Real Gain - will come forward a touch 17 Great Chieftain - keen with two handlers, looks fine 19 Indalo - muscley enough, okay 12 Treble Tee - lean and looks very similar to Doncaster, one of the better runners Paddock Verdict 3 Westridge - 10 Fifth Column - 12 Treble Tee- 21 Mister Winston best

Full Result 1st Boiling Point 14/1 2nd Indalo 20/1 3rd Fort George 11/2 4th Erzindjan 28/1

Wise Approach hits the front in the Middle Park

Paddock Notes 2 Coppull - busy and keen to get on with things in the pre-parade, compact, sprinting sort, no fitness questions 5 Havana Hurricane - reluctant to walk round pre-parade without a lead, doesn’t present as well as he did earlier in the season for all he’s fit 1 Brussels - strapping colt, deep chest and deep through the girth, others catching up to him more physically compared to start of the season 4 Five Ways - liked at Salisbury when winning a novice, has got tight in pre-parade and dripping sweat, second handler added and settled somewhat. Compact, smart physical. 6 Hilitany - typical sprinter, small and all muscle. Not a typical Boughey presentation (usually look very lean) but he’s sturdily built. 7 Kansas - laid back to the point of backwards, was the same at Doncaster, stocky, fine for him 3 First Approach - good mover, walks out well with a nice demeanour, no major negatives 8 The Publican's Son - not a typical six furlong colt profile but he fills the eye. Athletic, leggy frame, not much neck but very fit. 9 Wise Approach - has caught the eye throughout the season and looks well again. Very easy demeanour, solid but not lacking for size. Paddock Verdict Difficult call, nothing stands out in the way they did in the fillies race. Something about 8 The Publican's Son, gets the slender pick over Wise Approach.

Full Result 1st Wise Approach 11/8 fav 2nd Brussels 9/1 3rd Coppull 7/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Our plan was to take a lead but not so much! “Horse and jockey composed themselves after the horses came across him and he stumbled, but full credit to both. “I was happy with how he travelled into it and more confident when he came out of the ditch – I knew he would finish as he is great at chasing a target. He didn’t get that at Deauville. “He's mentally getting more mature and deserves a rest now. He won’t go to America.”

Aidan O'Brien talks ITV viewers through True Love's win

Paddock Notes 5 Golden Palace - no fitness questions but very tense, having a good look at everything and needs to settle 2 Anthelia - presents similar each run and they’ve kept her condition up through a busy year. On toes, typical paddock behaviour for her. 4 Fitzella - neat and well put together filly, not the biggest. Upholding coat condition, still a shine to her and looks in great order. 9 True Love - head and shoulders above the rest at Ascot and she’s still physically stronger than these, impressive 1 America Queen - a little fussy and keen to get on with things but has a good walk, no fitness questions 6 Havana Anna - still a little high behind and will continue to grow into her frame, no fitness queries 8 Royal Fixation - slighter filly than some of these, but all muscle and quality; likeable type, no negatives 7 Orion's Belt - caught the eye when winning at Newmarket’s July course, looks improved again 3 Beautify - rangier filly than her stablemate; athletic build. In good order Paddock Verdict 9 True Love gets the nod, physically impressive filly who still catches the eye late in the season. Fitzella to outrun expectations.

Full Result 1st True Love 2/1 fav 2nd Havana Anna 13/2 3rd Royal Fixation 7/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her. Wayne gave her a lovely ride and she is a fine, big powerful filly and she travelled well. Ryan (Moore) was very helpful to Wayne before the race and he told him to wait, and hold on, between the two and one pole with her. She is a big powerhouse and she is very quick. “She has a great constitution and eats very well. She takes her races very well. She has a great mind, and you can see after the race she is very chilled. I couldn’t be happier really. The last day was a bit of a mess. Ryan felt he went the wrong way with her and the other one was gone. Ryan felt her last run wasn’t her run and he very was convinced about that and her work was very good. You couldn’t be happier with her today. “We did (think she would be the one to beat). We took a chance with the other filly (Beautify) running her back quick and it might have been a little bit quick, but this was the big filly with the speed. “I thought she would (get the better of Havana Anna). She put her head down when Wayne got hold of her. Wayne hadn’t got hold of her until the other filly joined him and you can see when he did catch a hold of her that her head went down and he was very strong on her.

Celebration time for the Bow Echo team

Paddock Notes 3 Bow Echo - narrow, slender framed type, professional attitude, not the biggest colt but well balanced and hard to fault. High level of rib definition 4 Daytona - typical Wootton Bassett with a deep girth, strong colt, fit 2 Ancient Egypt - nice stamp of a physical and fills the eye with some size and scope. A touch green and babyish still, whinnying 8 Tailgunner Joe - compact colt, lacks the quality of some of these and still keen to get on with things, nice prospect for the yard next year 5 Humidity - always presents well, smart colt, well balanced and walks out well, wears red hood but very professional 7 Pacific Avenue - sturdily built colt, big unit, hasn’t come on notably from Sandown 6 Lord Britain - a little tense through neck with two handlers, big framed colt, okay fitness 1 Action - easy going colt, hasn’t turned a hair throughout preliminaries, wouldn’t jump out as the fittest in the field for all he has definition Paddock Verdict Between 3 Bow Echo and 5 Humidity, very different physicals - Bow Echo very slight and still raw, Humidity, compact, well muscled and already finished package.

Full Result 1st Bow Echo 85/40 fav 2nd Humidity 10/1 3rd Action 5/1