Racing blog live: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

Follow all of the action as our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections on day three of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
3.40 - bet365 Cambridgeshire (Heritage Handicap)
Paddock Notes
24 Sir Paul Ramsey - big strong type, good muscle definition
14 Fort George - excellent level of fitness, fit to the point of lean, can’t fault
8 Erzindjan - sturdily built type, not lean fit still and will keep improving
10 Fifth Column - always catches the eye and does so again, quality individual with a good walk
15 Tribal Chief - not the best in the coat but picking faults, fine
3 Westridge - will need to be managed as on the edge of buzzy, but very fit
16 Mr Swivell - sweating and not catching the eye on fitness, okay at best
21 Mister Winston - always tends to appeal and does so again, fit and well
9 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - ribby and fit, almost light
2 Thunder Run - business like and walking out well, fine
1 Boiling Point - good shine to coat, keeping calm as can get toey
23 Dutch Decoy - upholding condition, looks in good order again
6 Ebt's Guard - not on his toes, which he can be, but looks in good order
20 Silver Sword - got quite warm but he can do, fine
18 Treasure Time - looks in good order again, no negatives
7 Urban Lion - tends to present well, looks well again
11 Greek Order - seen him present better in the paddock this season
13 Real Gain - will come forward a touch
17 Great Chieftain - keen with two handlers, looks fine
19 Indalo - muscley enough, okay
12 Treble Tee - lean and looks very similar to Doncaster, one of the better runners
Paddock Verdict
3 Westridge - 10 Fifth Column - 12 Treble Tee- 21 Mister Winston best
Full Result
1st Boiling Point 14/1
2nd Indalo 20/1
3rd Fort George 11/2
4th Erzindjan 28/1
Paddock Notes
2 Coppull - busy and keen to get on with things in the pre-parade, compact, sprinting sort, no fitness questions
5 Havana Hurricane - reluctant to walk round pre-parade without a lead, doesn’t present as well as he did earlier in the season for all he’s fit
1 Brussels - strapping colt, deep chest and deep through the girth, others catching up to him more physically compared to start of the season
4 Five Ways - liked at Salisbury when winning a novice, has got tight in pre-parade and dripping sweat, second handler added and settled somewhat. Compact, smart physical.
6 Hilitany - typical sprinter, small and all muscle. Not a typical Boughey presentation (usually look very lean) but he’s sturdily built.
7 Kansas - laid back to the point of backwards, was the same at Doncaster, stocky, fine for him
3 First Approach - good mover, walks out well with a nice demeanour, no major negatives
8 The Publican's Son - not a typical six furlong colt profile but he fills the eye. Athletic, leggy frame, not much neck but very fit.
9 Wise Approach - has caught the eye throughout the season and looks well again. Very easy demeanour, solid but not lacking for size.
Paddock Verdict
Difficult call, nothing stands out in the way they did in the fillies race. Something about 8 The Publican's Son, gets the slender pick over Wise Approach.
Full Result
1st Wise Approach 11/8 fav
2nd Brussels 9/1
3rd Coppull 7/1
Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Our plan was to take a lead but not so much!
“Horse and jockey composed themselves after the horses came across him and he stumbled, but full credit to both.
“I was happy with how he travelled into it and more confident when he came out of the ditch – I knew he would finish as he is great at chasing a target. He didn’t get that at Deauville.
“He's mentally getting more mature and deserves a rest now. He won’t go to America.”
Paddock Notes
5 Golden Palace - no fitness questions but very tense, having a good look at everything and needs to settle
2 Anthelia - presents similar each run and they’ve kept her condition up through a busy year. On toes, typical paddock behaviour for her.
4 Fitzella - neat and well put together filly, not the biggest. Upholding coat condition, still a shine to her and looks in great order.
9 True Love - head and shoulders above the rest at Ascot and she’s still physically stronger than these, impressive
1 America Queen - a little fussy and keen to get on with things but has a good walk, no fitness questions
6 Havana Anna - still a little high behind and will continue to grow into her frame, no fitness queries
8 Royal Fixation - slighter filly than some of these, but all muscle and quality; likeable type, no negatives
7 Orion's Belt - caught the eye when winning at Newmarket’s July course, looks improved again
3 Beautify - rangier filly than her stablemate; athletic build. In good order
Paddock Verdict
9 True Love gets the nod, physically impressive filly who still catches the eye late in the season. Fitzella to outrun expectations.
Full Result
1st True Love 2/1 fav
2nd Havana Anna 13/2
3rd Royal Fixation 7/2
Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her. Wayne gave her a lovely ride and she is a fine, big powerful filly and she travelled well. Ryan (Moore) was very helpful to Wayne before the race and he told him to wait, and hold on, between the two and one pole with her. She is a big powerhouse and she is very quick.
“She has a great constitution and eats very well. She takes her races very well. She has a great mind, and you can see after the race she is very chilled. I couldn’t be happier really. The last day was a bit of a mess. Ryan felt he went the wrong way with her and the other one was gone. Ryan felt her last run wasn’t her run and he very was convinced about that and her work was very good. You couldn’t be happier with her today.
“We did (think she would be the one to beat). We took a chance with the other filly (Beautify) running her back quick and it might have been a little bit quick, but this was the big filly with the speed.
“I thought she would (get the better of Havana Anna). She put her head down when Wayne got hold of her. Wayne hadn’t got hold of her until the other filly joined him and you can see when he did catch a hold of her that her head went down and he was very strong on her.
Paddock Notes
3 Bow Echo - narrow, slender framed type, professional attitude, not the biggest colt but well balanced and hard to fault. High level of rib definition
4 Daytona - typical Wootton Bassett with a deep girth, strong colt, fit
2 Ancient Egypt - nice stamp of a physical and fills the eye with some size and scope. A touch green and babyish still, whinnying
8 Tailgunner Joe - compact colt, lacks the quality of some of these and still keen to get on with things, nice prospect for the yard next year
5 Humidity - always presents well, smart colt, well balanced and walks out well, wears red hood but very professional
7 Pacific Avenue - sturdily built colt, big unit, hasn’t come on notably from Sandown
6 Lord Britain - a little tense through neck with two handlers, big framed colt, okay fitness
1 Action - easy going colt, hasn’t turned a hair throughout preliminaries, wouldn’t jump out as the fittest in the field for all he has definition
Paddock Verdict
Between 3 Bow Echo and 5 Humidity, very different physicals - Bow Echo very slight and still raw, Humidity, compact, well muscled and already finished package.
Full Result
1st Bow Echo 85/40 fav
2nd Humidity 10/1
3rd Action 5/1
Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer George Boughey said: “It was a good performance and I’m delighted. He showed a great attitude for an inexperienced horse to go in a proper Group Two. He has got so much pace. He is a fast horse and he could have started over six furlongs. He got a lovely ride as he allowed him to just relax early.
“I was keen for him to do it the right way around as he could have been forward and try to make a test of it, but he has got a turn of foot and it was nice to see that today. He has only done a few bits of work as he is a very raw animal, but he is certainly a very good one.
“I was actually pretty relaxed as he has just made my job so easy. Jordan McMurray, who rides him, does a great job. He has been a very easy horse to train. He has been a very sound horse of mind. He is much the best colt that has gone through my hands. We have had some nice fillies, but he is head and shoulders above the rest of them (colts).
“He is a miler at the moment for sure. His pedigree goes back to some ten furlong horses, but we are pretty comfortable at the mile for the moment. It was a nice trial for May. He is a horse that I don’t think needs a trial (before the 2000 Guineas). He is a Group Two winner at two and hopefully he will come straight back here next year.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.