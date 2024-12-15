Rachael Blackmore previews her rides at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore provides her thoughts on her three rides at Fairyhouse this Saturday.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore on Saturday rides Fairyhouse 12.32 – Daisy Fingall

Daisy Fingall is set to make her racecourse debut in the mares’ maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. She’s a half-sister to Captain Guinness, and she seems like a nice mare. It will be her first ever run, so obviously she should improve for the experience, but her schooling has been good so we’re looking forward to getting her started. 1.45 – Lets Go Champ

I ride Lets Go Champ in the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. It’s a really competitive race, but we hope that he can go well He was very good in winning a competitive handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in May, and he ran well for a long way in the Galway Plate. He put up another really good performance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November, when he finished a good third behind Il Ridoto and Ga Law. He has just turned 10, but he’s very lightly raced for his age. He has been in good form at home since Cheltenham, and we’re hoping for a good run. 2.18 – Harry Des Ongrais