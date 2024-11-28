Rachael Blackmore closing in on riding return

Henry de Bromhead hopes to see Rachael Blackmore return to the saddle in the “next few weeks”.

The record-breaking Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider has been sidelined since suffering a neck injury in a fall at Downpatrick in late September. In her absence, Darragh O’Keeffe has come in for the majority of the rides aboard De Bromhead’s horses, enjoying big-race success with the likes of Envoi Allen at Down Royal and Quilixios at Naas, as well as steering this weekend’s Coral Gold Cup contender Senior Chief to a lucrative victory at Cheltenham. The trainer has now issued a positive update on his stable jockey’s recovery, with a return to saddle expected before Christmas. “She (Blackmore) was here the other day, it was great to see her, she looked great and seemed in really good form,” he told Sky Sports Racing.