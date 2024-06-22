Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes report and replay: Khaadem wins again

Khaadem benefited from an ice-cool Oisin Murphy ride to land the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot for the second year in succession.

The Charlie Hills-trained speedster was a shock 80/1 winner of the Group One contest 12 months ago and while he had failed to trouble the judge in four starts since, he bounced right back to his best on his favoured fast ground to successfully defend his crown. A relatively small field of 13 runners went to post and Karl Burke’s Swingalong gave a bold sight in front for much of the six-furlong contest. However, Khaadem (14/1) was travelling noticeably strongly in behind under a motionless Murphy and picked up well once let loose to get up and beat Swingalong by half a length. Mill Stream was best of the rest in third, with 3/1 favourite Believing – fourth in the King Charles III Stakes – occupying the same finishing position four days later.

Khaadem, tipped at 22/1 in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet, added to the popular column's profits following Tuesday's 66/1 winning selection Rashabar in the Coventry Stakes. Hills said: “What a horse. Two win of of these plus a Palace House, a Stewards’ Cup and a King George at Goodwood. “He got a fantastic ride there, off the pace, and he never looked like he was going to get beat. “He loves this track, I think it’s the first time he’s had his ground since he won this last year. I think fast ground is key to him. “He had a lovely pitch, they went a strong pace in front and he travels for fun. He’s such a versatile horse, to think he was making the running over five (furlongs) two years ago. We then decided on a change of tack, ride him like a good horse over six and it seems to suit him really well.”