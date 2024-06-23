QIPCO extends Champions Day deal but ends support of other high-profile meetigs

New sponsors are needed for the Guineas Festival at Newmarket, the King George weekend at Ascot and the British Champion Series.

The Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Co (QIPCO) is stepping back from those events in 2025 but has extended its backing of British Champions Day at Ascot through to 2026. David Redvers, Qatar Racing’s Manager, and the sponsor’s representative said: “Their Royal Highnesses Sheikhs Hamad and Fahad al Thani’s earliest involvement in British Racing came with the commitment to helping promote the top-tier of the sport. They remain proud of the success of QIPCO British Champions Day – which is a rare innovation in racing. In addition to cementing the day's status in the world horseracing calendar, we are thrilled to have grown a new, younger audience to attend the races that day, showcasing the sport we have to offer to the fans of the future.” QIPCO British Champions Day will be worth £4m when it takes place on Saturday 19th October this year. Last year, the 13th renewal of the fixture at Ascot, saw the third largest crowd on the day for a decade with 30,412 in attendance to enjoy Frankie Dettori’s last day in the saddle in the UK. British Champions Day is owned by British Champions Series Limited which has shareholders from across British racing including The Jockey Club, Ascot Racecourse, Great British Racing, Arena Racing Company and Goodwood, Newbury and York Racecourses.