Frankie Dettori partnered Chaldean to victory on his final ride in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket.
It will be a long swangsong into retirement for Dettori but he fully enjoyed this Classic success (his fourth in the 2000 Guineas), saluting the crowd as he crossed the line with the race in safekeeping.
Persistent rain had changed the complexion of the race as well as the going and the preceding Palace House Stakes saw Vadream come from well off the pace to land the spoils but this race was dominated by prominent racers with the first two home front rank throughout.
Hi Royal, second at 125/1, shared much of the early running with Dubai Mile with Chaldean, who unseated Dettori at Newbury in his prep run, in close attendance and nothing else got into it.
Royal Scotsman, who may have raced a little keenly (as did Little Big Bear), ran a huge race in challenging for second as he also appeared to be involved in some scrimmaging in the pack approaching halfway.
He couldn't quite get past Hi Royal, finishing a half length back in third, but no one ever threatened to get past Chaldean who scored by an impressive length and three quarters at 7/2.
Galeron was fourth at 150/1 with Dubai Mile (33/1) holding Noble Style (10/1) for fifth.
The 13/8 favourite Auguste Rodin was held-up in rear by Ryan Moore and failed to pick up, beating only two home, including stablemate Little Big Bear (reportedly finished lame). The favourite was tracked by Sakheer who did pick up promisingly for David Egan but their run flattened out on this first attempt beyond six furlongs and Sakheer finished seventh having briefly threatened to challenge for minor honours.
"I had a really good spot," Dettori said on the way back to the winner's enclosure. "Then I got to the top of the hill Oisin (Murphy, jockey of Hi Royal) kicked on and gave me a good fight but once I got clear of him it was all over; I was able to enjoy it.
"I kept an eye on my left to see if the Coolmore horses were coming but there was plenty of daylight.
"It was such a surreal moment and I was thinking 'I hope I don't wake up'!"
Later, the jockey was still on cloud nine saying: “I’m not dreaming am I? I’m feeling everything. It is just so surreal. I feel like I’m dreaming. It is a bit dark, like your dreams are. Emotionally, it is my last one and to win it is amazing. Now it is sinking in and the tears are coming.
“I was in a fight with Oisin and once I got rid of him something is going to come but I saw plenty of daylight and I thought I can’t believe this is happening. It is my last 2000 Guineas and to win it in front of my home crowd is amazing.
“It is difficult to win Classic races and this is my last season and to cap it off with a Classic is beyond my wildest dreams to be honest with you. It has been tremendous after what happened at Newbury and I thought at least stay on. My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know if I want to cry, laugh or enjoy it. I’m just so messed up at the moment.
“The crowd gave me an amazing cheer and my son is here and my wife is watching at home. It is my last one and it is even sweeter winning it. I couldn’t have written a better story myself. Thanks to Andrew, Juddmonte and everybody involved as it is very special.
“I must say it is sinking in now and I don’t know what to say. I’m looking forward to going home and re-watching it again and relive the moment. I’ve had a tremendous career and to finish off like this you couldn’t write it.
“It wasn’t his fault at Newbury as someone knocked my iron out of my foot. Today was what mattered as this race makes stallions.
“He has won a Group One at two and now a Classic and he is by Frankel and full credit to Juddmonte as they have a good horse for the stallion shed in the future.”
Chaldean was completing a double on the card for trainer Andrew Balding who said: “He is a machine isn’t he? I was a bit worried about the mile in this ground but he has done a wonderful job Frankie and he has made the most of our unconventional prep race. It (not getting a race into him) was a concern beforehand but it did him some good because he got out there.
“What a brilliant ride. What can’t you say about Frankie? Ever since I’ve been in the sport he has been an omnipresent superstar of the sport and what a fitting way to ride his last 2000 Guineas. I don’t mind getting wet. We were saying it is a bit miserable but it is much better with people here (compared to empty stands when Kameko won the race). He always looked to be travelling comfortably. I was just worried about getting past Oisin (Murphy) as he can get extra lengths out of horses but once we collared him I was fairly confident. It is sort of relief (that I’m feeling) as we’ve been looking forward to this for a long while so it is a mixture of relief and elation. It will probably sink in soon but it is a big deal.
“How lucky am I that the first yearling they (Juddmonte) sent me was Chaldean. Hopefully it is the first of many. Both he and Kameko have been a joy to train. They are total professionals and are very similar horses. Kameko couldn’t go in soft ground whereas this horse it all comes alike.
“To me he is a miler through and through at this moment in his career. I just can’t thank the team enough as it just doesn’t happen by accident. There are lots of people involved in this horse. The farrier has done a fantastic job. Kevin, who feeds him every morning, Curt who rides him every morning, Chetan, who looks after him, they have all done their bit and I couldn’t be more thankful for the team at home.
“Let’s enjoy today but Ascot (St James’s Palace Stakes) would seem the obvious target. He is in the Irish 2000 Guineas but he has had a hard race today and given him as much time between races would be sensible.
“If we did go up in trip I would imagine it wouldn’t be until York (Juddmonte International).”
It was a second 2000 Guineas success for Balding after Kameko in 2020 while the famous Juddmonte silks were last carried to glory in this Classic by Frankel, Chaldean’s sire, in 2011.
Prince Saud, son of Prince Khalid Abdullah, founder of Juddmonte, said: “I have to say we have seen the best of the horse today against his own capabilities and traits and I’m very happy to win it.
“Our commitment in Juddmonte to horse racing at large, particularly in England, is unwavering and I would like to emphasise that in my presence as a representative of Juddmonte today. I just want to thank, and congratulate Frankie. I would also like to congratulate the trainer as he has done a great job. I want to thank everyone in Juddmonte as they have done a splendid job.”
