Frankie Dettori partnered Chaldean to victory on his final ride in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket.

It will be a long swangsong into retirement for Dettori but he fully enjoyed this Classic success (his fourth in the 2000 Guineas), saluting the crowd as he crossed the line with the race in safekeeping. Persistent rain had changed the complexion of the race as well as the going and the preceding Palace House Stakes saw Vadream come from well off the pace to land the spoils but this race was dominated by prominent racers with the first two home front rank throughout. Hi Royal, second at 125/1, shared much of the early running with Dubai Mile with Chaldean, who unseated Dettori at Newbury in his prep run, in close attendance and nothing else got into it. Royal Scotsman, who may have raced a little keenly (as did Little Big Bear), ran a huge race in challenging for second as he also appeared to be involved in some scrimmaging in the pack approaching halfway. He couldn't quite get past Hi Royal, finishing a half length back in third, but no one ever threatened to get past Chaldean who scored by an impressive length and three quarters at 7/2. Galeron was fourth at 150/1 with Dubai Mile (33/1) holding Noble Style (10/1) for fifth. The 13/8 favourite Auguste Rodin was held-up in rear by Ryan Moore and failed to pick up, beating only two home, including stablemate Little Big Bear (reportedly finished lame). The favourite was tracked by Sakheer who did pick up promisingly for David Egan but their run flattened out on this first attempt beyond six furlongs and Sakheer finished seventh having briefly threatened to challenge for minor honours.

"I had a really good spot," Dettori said on the way back to the winner's enclosure. "Then I got to the top of the hill Oisin (Murphy, jockey of Hi Royal) kicked on and gave me a good fight but once I got clear of him it was all over; I was able to enjoy it. "I kept an eye on my left to see if the Coolmore horses were coming but there was plenty of daylight. "It was such a surreal moment and I was thinking 'I hope I don't wake up'!" Later, the jockey was still on cloud nine saying: “I’m not dreaming am I? I’m feeling everything. It is just so surreal. I feel like I’m dreaming. It is a bit dark, like your dreams are. Emotionally, it is my last one and to win it is amazing. Now it is sinking in and the tears are coming. “I was in a fight with Oisin and once I got rid of him something is going to come but I saw plenty of daylight and I thought I can’t believe this is happening. It is my last 2000 Guineas and to win it in front of my home crowd is amazing. “It is difficult to win Classic races and this is my last season and to cap it off with a Classic is beyond my wildest dreams to be honest with you. It has been tremendous after what happened at Newbury and I thought at least stay on. My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know if I want to cry, laugh or enjoy it. I’m just so messed up at the moment. “The crowd gave me an amazing cheer and my son is here and my wife is watching at home. It is my last one and it is even sweeter winning it. I couldn’t have written a better story myself. Thanks to Andrew, Juddmonte and everybody involved as it is very special. “I must say it is sinking in now and I don’t know what to say. I’m looking forward to going home and re-watching it again and relive the moment. I’ve had a tremendous career and to finish off like this you couldn’t write it. “It wasn’t his fault at Newbury as someone knocked my iron out of my foot. Today was what mattered as this race makes stallions. “He has won a Group One at two and now a Classic and he is by Frankel and full credit to Juddmonte as they have a good horse for the stallion shed in the future.”

Frankie Dettori's career in numbers (so far) 🔢 pic.twitter.com/eldPajJ3gL — Timeform (@Timeform) May 6, 2023