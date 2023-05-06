Fox not for catching

Teumessias Fox (10/3 favourite) ran out a convincing winner of the Howden Handicap in steady rain at Newmarket on Saturday.

Settled in behind the lead by Oisin Murphy, Teumessias Fox always looked to be travelling well as Murphy eased his mount out to challenge the long-term leader Crystal Delight.

The two put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack but it didn't take long for Teumessias Fox to master Crystal Delight who only just held on for second from the strong finishing Raymond Tusk.

It was a third career victory for the Andrew Balding-trained winner who is two from two this season having been gelded over the winter.

The winning margin was three and a quarter lengths.

The going was changed after the first race from good to good to soft.