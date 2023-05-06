Review of the action from Newmarket on Saturday where there was a going change after the first race, won by Teumessias Fox.
Teumessias Fox (10/3 favourite) ran out a convincing winner of the Howden Handicap in steady rain at Newmarket on Saturday.
Settled in behind the lead by Oisin Murphy, Teumessias Fox always looked to be travelling well as Murphy eased his mount out to challenge the long-term leader Crystal Delight.
The two put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack but it didn't take long for Teumessias Fox to master Crystal Delight who only just held on for second from the strong finishing Raymond Tusk.
It was a third career victory for the Andrew Balding-trained winner who is two from two this season having been gelded over the winter.
The winning margin was three and a quarter lengths.
The going was changed after the first race from good to good to soft.
Murphy told Racing TV: "This is my first winner at Newmarket since I've been back, it took me a while, so thanks to Andrew and everyone at Park House. It's a very important racecourse with so many stallion making races and pattern races and I hadn't been able to get on the scoresheet."
Asked whether there was any track bias with the field having split, but only fractionally, into two groups, Murphy responded: "The going stick says we should be up the centre.
"I ended up far side because I needed to get cover behind something and the only way I could get perfect cover off was Jim Crowley (rider of Crystal Delight) so I had to go over there."
