Queen to reign on Coronation weekend

It seems everyone wants a piece of the QIPCO 1000 Guineas with 20 fillies lining up – the biggest field for the classic contest since 2007 – and it looks significant that Dermot Weld has made the trip across from Ireland with Tahiyra.

Weld has had just one 1000 Guineas runner at Newmarket in the last 25 years and that was Rasmeyaa who finished 14th in 2013, so his superb Moyglare winner must have been showing all the right signs at home for a stable that haven’t had a winner in 2023.

She’s the formbook choice and more rain will help her cause, but she isn’t certain to uphold her Group 1-winning form with Meditate who improved for a mile at the Breeders’ Cup for Aidan O’Brien.

The daughter of No Nay Never looks rock-solid as the only representative from Ballydoyle, as she should thrive at this trip this season and, unlike Tahiyra, she has proven herself on the Rowley Mile after being beaten only by the slightly-shaper Lezoo in the Cheveley Park over six furlongs at two.

She racked up plenty of experience as a juvenile and is the clear pick of the market leaders, but in such a big field some fillies have been forgotten about and I think there’s enough there to have an each-way swing on Kevin Ryan’s QUEEN ME at a huge 66/1 (you might even get 80s at bet365).

Having raced over only six furlongs at two, and being out of a dam in Queen Kindly who was a sprinter who failed to stay in this very race, she has been dismissed on stamina grounds, but that looks a mistake on both her running style and other elements of her pedigree.

Crucially she’s by Dubawi, a strong stamina influence who has sired Guineas winners in Coroebus and Night Of Thunder, and he gives her a great chance of improving at three, while the way she ran on over six at York and Ayr at two is a clear hint she could be even better over this sort of trip.

That’s what could happen, but what we know about her isn’t bad, either. A superb neck second in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on just her second start, she beat Mawj by three lengths, a filly who is 12/1 for this race, and Dramatised, a Breeders’ Cup runner-up, by a bit more.

Beaten at 6/4 in a Listed race on her only start since the Lowther at Ayr last September, she travelled like the best filly in the field before being outpaced two from home, but she kept on well for a one-length third, again shaping like she needs further to show her best.

Ryan hasn’t run many horses in either Guineas over the years, but he did train 150/1 chance Glory Awaits to be second to Dawn Approach in the 2000 Guineas in 2013, and he could well have another massive outsider here who could hit the frame at silly odds.

The Verdict: Back QUEEN ME each-way at 66/1 in the 1000 Guineas