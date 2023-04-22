Isaac Shelby won the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes in which favourite Chalden unseated Frankie Dettori upon leaving the stalls.
It was a bizarre incident at the start as the Dewhurst winner jinked and got close to Streets Of Gold as the stalls opened and moments later the rider was on the turf.
The horse galloped on and was the only company the winner had inside the final furlong, Brian Meehan’s charge maintaining a relentless gallop to hit the line three lengths clear of Charyn who in turn had five to spare over third home Theoryofeverything.
Paddy Power and Betfair, who are offering money back as a free bet for all singles on Chaldean, make the winner 7/1 from 20s for the French 2000 Guineas off the back of this win. Sky Bet are also refunding single bets on the favourite.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Meehan: “He is smart. I’ve always thought so. Things went wrong at Newmarket in the Dewhurst. He came back lame but luckily it wasn’t serious. We got him right within a couple of weeks and touch wood he’s been 100 per cent since. We are here today and he’s fine. He’s in the French Guineas, which was always the plan.
“I was spooked by Newmarket and the Dewhurst. I don’t want to go back there until he’s a little older or a little more mature. I don’t want to go back there again, because he was lame and he didn’t go to the Craven.
“It will be French Guineas and then take it from there. I was so disappointed in the Dewhurst, because he was not the finished article. There was so much more to come.
“Mentally he’s always been a calm horse, but Newmarket was only his second run. He has won a Group Two on good to firm. He seems to go on everything. I think it was quite holding ground and difficult. Chaldean was very unfortunate, Nobody wants to see that happen to anyone. It is a shame for Andrew and Juddmonte.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org