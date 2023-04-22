Isaac Shelby won the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes in which favourite Chalden unseated Frankie Dettori upon leaving the stalls.

It was a bizarre incident at the start as the Dewhurst winner jinked and got close to Streets Of Gold as the stalls opened and moments later the rider was on the turf. The horse galloped on and was the only company the winner had inside the final furlong, Brian Meehan’s charge maintaining a relentless gallop to hit the line three lengths clear of Charyn who in turn had five to spare over third home Theoryofeverything. Paddy Power and Betfair, who are offering money back as a free bet for all singles on Chaldean, make the winner 7/1 from 20s for the French 2000 Guineas off the back of this win. Sky Bet are also refunding single bets on the favourite.

