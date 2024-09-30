Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runners and riders: Sunway sole British entry

He appears among 18 horses for the ParisLongchamp showpiece but is expected to be joined on Wednesday by Prix Vermeille heroine Bluestocking, who is set to be supplemented by Ralph Beckett and owners Juddmonte.

Aidan O’Brien took out City Of Troy but still has five horses going forward in Los Angeles, Continuous, Auguste Rodin, Luxembourg and Opera Singer.

Andre Fabre is likely to have at least three runners with Sevenna’s Knight given the green light to join the favourite Sosie and multiple Group One winner Mqse De Sevigne.

Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega, Jean-Claude Rouget’s Delius and the Japanese challenger Shin Emperor all remain in the mix as does Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa.