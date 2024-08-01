Qatar Nassau Stakes report and replay: Brave Opera Singer makes all

Opera Singer held off See The Fire to win a thrilling renewal of the Qatar Nassau Stakes, providing trainer Aidan O'Brien with a fifth success in the Group One feature.

The 9/4 chance was given a fine front-running ride by Ryan Moore although Lumiere Rock applied pressure from over two furlongs out. Having beaten off that rival, the daughter of Justify then had to dig deep inside the distance as the 16/1 runner-up produced a renewed challenge under Oisin Murphy, and held on well to score by a neck. Prix de Diane heroine Sparkling Plenty (13/2) was the late closer and was only three-quarters-of-a-length adrift in third. Disappointment of the race was 7/4 favourite Emily Upjohn who raced in the last trio for much of the contest and only made laboured progress into sixth.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sky Bet cut the winner to 6/1 from 8/1 for the Yorkshire Oaks later this month. Betfair and Paddy Power are 5/1 from 12s for the same race and unchanged at 12/1 for the Arc, for which Opera Singer was Matt Brocklebank's Antepost Value Bet selection. Moore said: "I was very confident she would stay. The only reason she didn't run in the Guineas was because she had a little setback. She started late in the Irish Guineas on ground that was slow on the day, which didn't suit her. She still ran very well. "She ran a super race at Ascot, where she was beat by Donnacha's good filly (Porta Fortuna), and we always felt when she won the Boussac at a mile last year that, staying on very well, we always thought she she would be a 10 or 12-furlong filly. "It suited her today. We're still learning about her but she's shown herself to be top class. She should build on this as well. She does everything beautifully. She's fine at ten but I don't think 12 would be an issue. When she won the Boussac on her last year I thought she was an Arc filly."

Thumbs up from Ryan Moore