Check out our best bet for every race on day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Timeform verdict: CLASSIC caught the eye in no uncertain terms when fourth at Newbury first time out and, with big improvement on the cards, he's an obvious choice to open his account at the second attempt. The Foxes is the biggest danger in form terms but several have the scope to progress, notably Loyal Touch. 1.40 Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap Timeform verdict: LETHAL LEVI has thrived this season and has a chance to race from a 1-lb lower mark than when successful at Newmarket a week ago, so he's an obvious choice. Otherwise it's an open race, but there's good reason to expect big efforts from Dream Composer and Mokaatil.

Timeform verdict: A truly-run 2m seemed to stretch VALLEY FORGE's stamina in the Northumberland Plate and he's taken to show he's still on a good mark back at 1¾m. Cemhaan was better than the result in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot and could be the one to give Andrew Balding's charge most to think about ahead of Soapy Stevens, one of 3 contenders for a stable which has won this 4 times since 2015.

Timeform verdict: EMILY DICKINSON shaped as if still in good form when fourth in the Irish Oaks 2 weeks ago, the drop back in trip clearly against her, and she looks set for a big run back down in class and back up in distance. Sea La Rosa showed smart form when runner-up in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock and is an obvious threat, while Glenartney shouldn't be underestimated at this higher level. 3.20 Coral Stewards' Cup

Timeform verdict: A case can be made for any number of these but the vote goes to REGIONAL. Ed Bethell's low-mileage 4-y-o teed himself up perfectly for this when a running-on second over 5f at Doncaster and this return to 6f coupled with the services of Ryan Moore can see him come home in front. The admirable C&D winner Mr Wagyu seems sure to be on the premises and is next on the list with 2020 victor Summerghand weighted to go close too. Popmaster, First Folio and Commanche Falls complete the shortlist. 3.55 Medallia Handicap

Timeform verdict: Plenty in with a shout in a competitive 3-y-o handicap and with that in mind there may be a spot of value in the shape of GALIAC. Successful on return over C&D in the spring, he's continued the good work since and wasn't seen to best effect when third at Sandown last time. From a handy draw it would come as no surprise to see him go well. Last-time-out winner's Koy Koy and Wodeton are others to consider. 4.30 Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap