Qatar Goodwood Festival Preview: What connections say ahead of Saturday racing

Check out the views from connections of some of the leading contenders in Saturday's major races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

1.50 Coral Glorious Stakes Al Aasy has the chance to turn the tables on Newbury conqueror Phantom Flight when he bids to give William Haggas back-to-back victories in the Coral Glorious Stakes at Goodwood. The Somerville Lodge handler saddled Hamish to land the spoils 12 months ago and having also claimed the Group Three prize in 2020 with Pablo Escobarr, now relies on his evergreen seven-year-old who proved he retained plenty of ability when reappearing 14 days ago. Al Aasy has been an honourable servant for his connections over the years, with the seven-year-old a multiple winner and once a neck second in the Coronation Cup. George Scott’s Phantom Flight got first run on the Shadwell-owned gelding in that slowly-run 10-furlong affair, holding on by a length, but Al Aasy’s connections are eying a different outcome over this mile-and-a-half trip. “I think he was beaten fair and square on the day and he came from far back in a race that wasn’t particularly strongly run,” said Shadwell’s Angus Gold. “It will be interesting to see him back and that was his first run after quite a layoff. I would like to think he will come on for it just in terms of getting back into the groove so to speak. “I thought he looked like he retained his enthusiasm at Newbury and the moderate pace was never going to suit. Hopefully he will have come on for that and hopefully we can get him back on track – he’s been a good old servant for us and hopefully he will run a good race.”

Phantom Flight makes a winning start for the George Scott team

Phantom Flight is yet to win over 12 furlongs and Scott is looking for him to prove his suitability for that distance as he seeks to fill the void left by the sidelined Isle Of Jura and shine for the handler’s Newmarket stable. Intended for a trip to Bahrain this winter, this race represents an opportunity for the five-year-old to satchel another valuable prize en route to the Persian Gulf. “We’ve been very pleased with him since Newbury and this looks a really nice spot for him,” said Scott. “There’s still a question mark over a mile and a half with him, but with only five in the race it could turn into more of a mile-and-a-quarter type race. I’ve been delighted with him and it looks the right next step for him. He was bought for Bahrain and took a step in the right direction at Newbury and we just hope he can continue that ascent. “Isle Of Jura paved the way for that type of horse and I’m certainly not going to put him in the same bracket as Isle Of Jura just yet, but he pleased us immensely at home.” Roger Varian’s Aimeric finished second to Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest in the Tapster Stakes over course and distance, before chasing home the same rival in the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket. John and Thady Gosden’s Lion’s Pride has always shown useful ability and now makes his first start in Group company. “Lion’s Pride has always been a talented colt,” said Thady Gosden.“He’s come forward since his last run and top of the ground over a mile and a half will suit him well.”

3.00 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes Caius Chorister has been reported none the worse for her Gold Cup exploits and is expected to enjoy dropping down in distance for Saturday’s Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. The five-year-old blew any chance she had of staying two and a half miles at Royal Ascot by pulling hard early on and ultimately faded away to finish 21 lengths adrift of Kyprios in sixth. However, she had previously gone close in both the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and Sandown’s Henry II Stakes over two miles, losing out by just a head on each occasion. Her last run at this weekend’s trip of a mile and six furlongs was in October’s Prix Belle de Nuit at Saint-Cloud, when powering to a four-length victory over Royal Mila at Group Three Level. Owner Clive Washbourn has been in a typically bullish mood ahead of the Group Two test and trainer David Menuisier is also hopeful of a strong showing. The West Sussex handler said: “She’s in good form, she’s come out of the Gold Cup really well and she’s ready to go again. I think two miles is her maximum distance and she’s really effective over one-mile-six, she won a Group Three over this trip. She has won at Goodwood before, so I would say the race is ideal for her. She’s not ground dependent, so I think she should go well whatever the forecast. “Clive is always confident, but that’s a good thing – it’s better to have this attitude before a race than be looking for potential dangers everywhere, otherwise you wouldn’t do anything in life.” Free Wind was a well-beaten fourth 12 months ago after being sent off as the hot favourite, but that was on heavy ground. The John and Thady Gosden-trained six-year-old claimed the first of her six wins at this venue back in 2021 and can boast four Group-class victories on her impressive CV. She was unfortunate to run into a rampant Bluestocking when trying to retain her Middleton title at York in May and has been freshened up for this return to Goodwood. “Last year in the Lilly Langtry, it was unfortunate there were thunderstorms during the day and unpredictable levels of rain and understandably that didn’t suit any of them,” said Thady Gosden. “Free Wind has been in good order this year, she obviously ran well first time out at York in the Middleton and that is solid form. She’s been given a nice break since then and stepping back up to one-mile-six is right up her street. It’s a premier staying-fillies race of the summer and of course it’s a very competitive field.” Following Goliath’s superb King George success, French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has his eye on more British prize-money with Melo Melo. The five-year-old was a Group Two scorer at Deauville around this time last term, before just failing to reel in Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille. “Francis is flying at the moment and it’s great to see, he runs a tremendous operation and deserves all the success he gets,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing. “He’s very happy with Melo Melo and sent me a video of her working the other day where she looked to be moving exceptionally well. “Obviously, it’s a tough race, with Caius Chorister and Free Wind looking to have obvious claims, but I think our filly deserves her place and I think stepping back up to the one-mile-six will see her in her best light. “She would probably prefer some ease in the ground but she’s not going to get that, so we will just take our chance and the ground may be quick but it is very safe.” There is also a strong Irish presence, with Jim Crowley set to partner Aidan O’Brien’s recent Fairyhouse scorer Grateful, Henry de Bromhead sending over Term Of Endearment, winner of the Group Three Bronte Cup at York in May, and Joseph O’Brien saddling Dancing Tango. 3.35 Coral Stewards' Cup Royal Ascot runner-up Dark Trooper will seek some valuable compensation when he heads to Goodwood seeking to give owners Wathnan Racing a first victory in the Coral Stewards’ Cup. Alban de Mieulle’s speedster – who is well known from his time in Britain with Ed Walker – narrowly failed to build on his win in Saint-Cloud’s Prix Wizz Kid when half a length adrift of William Haggas’ Unequal Love in the Wokingham Stakes. Having been sent off the 4-1 favourite on that occasion, the four-year-old is set to be of warm order once again on the Sussex Downs, with his connections optimistic of a bold showing. “He ran a tremendous race at Ascot and we were delighted with him,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing. “I think if he had been closer to where the pace was, the result might have been different in the Wokingham. This was the target immediately after and Alban seems very happy with him, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big race at a prestigious meeting and it’s exciting to have one with a chance in it.”