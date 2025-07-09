Qatar Goodwood Festival entries: Strong field set for Sussex Stakes

France or Goodwood for Rosallion
Rosallion could still clash with Field Of Gold in the GroupVisit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.
The pair feature among 26 entries going forward in the race following the latest confirmation stage.
Rosallion was touched off by another Goodwood possible, Docklands, in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last month and his trainer Richard Hannon said: "Rosallion is in great form. We aren’t a hundred percent sure where we are going to go. Probably the Sussex, but maybe the Prix Jacques Le Marois. It’s all ground dependent... He came out of his last race absolutely no problem at all. I think he thinks he won."
Connections of Field Of Gold face a dilemma over who will ride their brilliant colt with Colin Keane suspended.
Aidan O’Brien could be triple-handed, with Delacroix, The Lion In Winter, and Henri Matisse all still engaged. Delacroix looks the pick of the trio following his determined win in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. The Lion In Winter showed a return to form in the Prix Jean Prat, while Henri Matisse looks to rebound after his below-par run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.
International interest includes the former American-based Carl Spackler, now trained by Ciaron Maher. He finished sixth in the Queen Anne on British debut and could improve further.
Facteur Cheval, a proven performer in this race, could return for a third attempt after placing in the previous two editions.
Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click
Fire freshened up for Nassau
The Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes at the same meeting is the likely next port of call for See The Fire.
She brings strong form to the table after her third-placed effort against colts in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot which followed hot on the heels of a 12-length demolition of her rivals in the Middleton Stakes at York.
Trainer Andrew Balding said: "She had a little holiday after Ascot... We’re very happy with her run at against the colts – those are top class performers in that category, so she did a great job.”
From Ballydoyle, Whirl and Bedtime Story could represent the powerful O’Brien stable. Whirl narrowly missed out in the Oaks before landing the Pretty Polly Stakes, while Bedtime Story finished a close second in the Prix de Diane, suggesting she will be a leading player.
There’s added strength in depth with the progressive Estrange, who has risen quickly through the ranks under David O’Meara. After winning the Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes, she followed up in the Lancashire Oaks with another authoritative display.
Cinderella’s Dream and Crimson Advocate also remain in the mix, although both have engagements in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Their participation will depend on how they emerge from that contest.
Cercene, trained by Joseph G Murphy, recorded a landmark Group 1 success in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, defeating the French 1,000 Guineas winner Zarigana.
O'Brien ponders Cup bid for Riffa
Al Riffa could step up in trip for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the first day of the meeting.
Joseph O'Brien's charge features among 19 going forward for the race and was last seen chasing home Rebel's Romance in last month's Hardwicke Stakes.
The trainer said: “He has the option of the Goodwood Cup, or else the Curragh Cup. He’s been training very well since he came out of the Hardwicke and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on as we step him up in distance.”
Illinois, runner-up in the Ascot Gold Cup and currently the ante-post favourite, heads the market. The Ballydoyle colt will aim to go one better this time, and with Trawlerman not among the entries, the door is open for new challengers.
Leading the opposition could be French Master, trained by John and Thady Gosden for Wathnan Racing. A progressive type, French Master impressed when landing the Copper Horse Stakes Handicap at Royal Ascot but now faces a significant step up in both class and distance as he attempts Group 1 company for the first time.
O’Brien is also likely to be represented by Jan Brueghel, a five-time winner from six starts who recently defeated the accomplished Calandagan in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Further depth is added by Serious Contender, also from the O’Brien yard. The consistent colt was second in both the Irish Derby and the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, underlining his reliability at the top level.
The Gosden team has several potential runners to support French Master, including Sweet William, Military Academy, and Palladium. Sweet William, who finished second to Kyprios in this race last year, remains a reliable campaigner over staying trips.
