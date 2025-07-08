Colin Keane misses Goodwood ride on Field Of Gold through whip ban

He used his whip eight times on Windlord as he battled to a nose success in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes at Sandown on Friday. While that number is permitted in Ireland, it’s two above the British limit and triggered the suspension which runs from July 22nd to August 4th.

Speaking at the Esher track on Saturday, Keane was expecting the punishment that has been handed down.

“It is my own fault. I’m too used to it at home. It is eight at home, but I’ve just got to obey by the rules here,” he said. “I know six is the amount over here, but when I was in a ding-dong battle I suppose it just went out of my head. It is unfortunate (to miss the ride on Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes), but it is my own fault.”

In his absence, William Buick is widely expected to partner the brilliant St James’s Palace Stakes winner at Goodwood.