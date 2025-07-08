Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Colin Keane gives Field Of Gold a well-earned pat down the neck
Colin Keane - picked up 14-day whip ban

Colin Keane misses Goodwood ride on Field Of Gold through whip ban

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue July 08, 2025 · 7h ago

Colin Keane has been handed a 14-day ban by the whip review committee which rules him out of the ride aboard Field Of Gold in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

He used his whip eight times on Windlord as he battled to a nose success in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes at Sandown on Friday. While that number is permitted in Ireland, it’s two above the British limit and triggered the suspension which runs from July 22nd to August 4th.

Speaking at the Esher track on Saturday, Keane was expecting the punishment that has been handed down.

“It is my own fault. I’m too used to it at home. It is eight at home, but I’ve just got to obey by the rules here,” he said. “I know six is the amount over here, but when I was in a ding-dong battle I suppose it just went out of my head. It is unfortunate (to miss the ride on Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes), but it is my own fault.”

In his absence, William Buick is widely expected to partner the brilliant St James’s Palace Stakes winner at Goodwood.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING