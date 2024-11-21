Punchestown Saturday decs | Ballyburn goes chasing; strong Morgiana Hurdle

Willie Mullins' star six-year-old, who won three times at Grade One level as a novice hurdler last season, including the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by 13 lengths, takes in the 2m3f novice chase.

It's the same race Mullins won last season with Gaelic Warrior, who went onto win the Arkle at Cheltenham.

Mullins runs stablemates Gold Dancer and Ocastle Des Mottes in against him, while Gordon Elliott runs Dee Capo and Gavin Cromwell saddles up Only By Night in the 13-strong field.

Later on the Punchestown card eight runners line up in a stellar edition of the Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle with Mullins responsible for five of the field including reigning Champion Hurdle winner State Man and Mares' Hurdle winner Lossiemouth.

Taking them on are stablemates Daddy Long Legs, Winter Fog and Sir Gerhard, while Elliott runs Brighterdaysahead, winner of the Grade One Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last season.

The field is completed by Smooth Tom and No Looking Back.

Just three horses turn up for the Grade Two Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase and all three are trained by Elliott and owned by Gigginstown - Rainbow Trail, Search For Glory and Stellar Story.