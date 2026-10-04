“Grab it with both hands and run with it.”

That was the advice of Elaine Burke to Jack Nicholls, before he rode a first Group 1 winner in the Prix de l’Abbaye for the Spigot Lodge team.

Longchamp is all about seizing chances and George Scott has taken every opportunity.

Two winners on Saturday. Caballo De Mar downed giants in the Prix du Cadran and Wimbledon Hawkeye took scalps in the Prix Dollar. It was a good day to work at Eve Lodge Stables.

And then it was Bay City Roller’s turn in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

It had been a funny few seasons for Bay City Roller. Bridesmaid at Longchamp twice before claiming his eagerly-awaited Group One victory in the Preis von Bayern in November, long after the flat-racing fans’ enthusiasm had abated and attention turned to Cheltenham.

He ran into Lambourn and Almaqam on his first two outings of the new season, but then the rain came at Epsom. Where others failed, Bay City Roller triumphed and the two-time Group One winner gained a new title.

“He’s been labelled a mudlark and it's probably not fair,” says Scott.

A defeat against Daryz in the Prix Foy was not enough to dampen Arc hopes, but an outside draw did. Only Diamond Necklace was sat on the four-year-old’s outside, statistics defying victory from that position.

It was probably a difficult watch, those initial three furlongs. As Christophe Soumillon dived right to join the main group aboard Diamond Necklace, Oisin Murphy remained in splendid isolation. It was a masterclass in patience.