Vicki Gibbins watched on at ParisLongchamp as Daryz held Bay City Roller at bay once again.
“Grab it with both hands and run with it.”
That was the advice of Elaine Burke to Jack Nicholls, before he rode a first Group 1 winner in the Prix de l’Abbaye for the Spigot Lodge team.
Longchamp is all about seizing chances and George Scott has taken every opportunity.
Two winners on Saturday. Caballo De Mar downed giants in the Prix du Cadran and Wimbledon Hawkeye took scalps in the Prix Dollar. It was a good day to work at Eve Lodge Stables.
And then it was Bay City Roller’s turn in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
It had been a funny few seasons for Bay City Roller. Bridesmaid at Longchamp twice before claiming his eagerly-awaited Group One victory in the Preis von Bayern in November, long after the flat-racing fans’ enthusiasm had abated and attention turned to Cheltenham.
He ran into Lambourn and Almaqam on his first two outings of the new season, but then the rain came at Epsom. Where others failed, Bay City Roller triumphed and the two-time Group One winner gained a new title.
“He’s been labelled a mudlark and it's probably not fair,” says Scott.
A defeat against Daryz in the Prix Foy was not enough to dampen Arc hopes, but an outside draw did. Only Diamond Necklace was sat on the four-year-old’s outside, statistics defying victory from that position.
It was probably a difficult watch, those initial three furlongs. As Christophe Soumillon dived right to join the main group aboard Diamond Necklace, Oisin Murphy remained in splendid isolation. It was a masterclass in patience.
“Oisin does what he wants and he’s entitled to do that – he’s a five-time British champion jockey. I don’t interfere and it works. It was so brave from Oisin to stay wide."
He came over in his own time, keeping Meisho Tabaru company as the field turned for home, towards the packed grandstands and Arc glory.
Two furlongs to run and Bay City Roller hit the front.
A furlong-and-a-half to run and Bay City Roller was clear.
“He was able to get the horses backed up behind him, it was well-executed. But I could see Daryz coming.”
One, two, three, four, five. Five strides and everything changed. Daryz swept past the field, swept past Bay City Roller and made history.
Ecstasy turns to resigned defeat.
“It was an incredible run and an amazing ride,” Scott says. “He wears his heart on his sleeve and has all the ability and talent. He came up second best to an outstanding racehorse and congratulations to connections.
“Francis [Henri Graffard] is a gentleman. He always takes the time to come and talk to me, see how I’m getting on and see if I need any help. I’m proud of our horse and what a champion he is."
There will be more days in the sun for Bay City Roller. Ascot beckons and Keeneland remains possible.
“It’s early days. We’ll go to the Champion Stakes and hope for a little bit of rain. Then maybe the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He’s a tough horse, we’ll see how he comes back.
“It’s been an incredible weekend,” the trainer pauses to applaud Daryz coming into the winners’ enclosure. “But I’d rather be over there."
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