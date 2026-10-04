Hot favourite Daryz became the latest dual winner of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with a classy performance at ParisLongchamp.
Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for owners Aga Khan Studs, the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars came with a power-packed run under regular rider Mickael Barzalona to beat George Scott's gallant runner-up Bay City Roller, who had also followed him home in last month's Prix Foy, with Diamond Necklace third for Aidan O'Brien.
Fourth went to the John & Thady Gosden-trained Friendly Soul (25/1) who took up her free supplementary option for winning the Prix Vermeille.
Daryz, sent off the 13/8 favourite, became the ninth two-time Arc winner and the first since Enable in 2017 and 2018. The last colt to pull off the feat was Alleged in the 1970s.
Drawn in stall five, Daryz raced keenly in the early stages well back in the field as Japanese hope Meisho Tabaru took the runners along, closely followed by Bay City Roller. The winner eventually settled into a rhythm and while posted out wide on the bends, he was able to mount a clear challenge down the centre of the track after turning for home.
Diamond Necklace ran a huge race from the outside stall (16) under Christophe Soumillon, with Oisin Murphy and Bay City Roller also doing their best to defy a wide berth (15), but Daryz has a near-spotless track record at ParisLongchamp and the others just couldn't match his turn of foot entering the final furlong.
The well-fancied Kalpana finished fifth for Andrew Balding, one place ahead of the William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross.
"He is a champion," Graffard said on Sky Sports Racing. "It is rare that I am confident in the race, I always try to keep my feet on the ground because it's so hard to win these races but I knew if things were going right with the trip that he was very hard to beat because he's a real champion. I was upset with myself because I put so much pressure on myself [by talking Daryz up] and you can so easily look like a fool when you speak about your horses so it's easier not to speak and not say anything but for the sport we have to be transparent, the horse was really well, he was blossoming, his rider was confident so we have to say it.
"Mickael rode a beautiful race again and it's so beautiful for the sport, that's why I love it, and I am lucky to have horses like that.
"It's a different status when you are favourite and you are the one to beat. I did feel pressure, you can't deny there is pressure when you are training these horses but this is good and that's why it creates a lot of emotion and I'm lucky to do a job that creates emotions. All my family are here and I'm so happy for Princess Zahra for her family, it's a wonderful breeding operation and the quality of the horses is incredible. The team is doing a good job!"
Reflecting on how this year's race unfolded, he said: "In the first 100 metres we kept losing our position, we jumped well but it was not the plan to find ourselves so far back and I was just lucky that Daryz had a better trip than Varandir because Varandir was completely boxed in and in the wrong position. When I saw Mickael being able to pull him out, that was perfect.
"I knew he was going to run a big race without any trouble. He is really a champion, this is a champion race, it's really hard to win this race. It's a back-to-back win. It's very hard to do. I was just lucky to be able to train a horse like that and hopefully I will find plenty more."
As for the prospect of Daryz potentially returning next October and trying to become the first ever triple Arc winner, Graffard added: "I am a trainer and I like to race so I wish I could try for a third time but I don't think I will be allowed to and I think I would put too much pressure on but he doesn't have to prove anything else, that was beautiful to watch and I hope everybody that loves racing world wide enjoyed that moment because it was beautiful to watch, a champion like him winning a race like that."
Daryz was clipped to 10/1 from 16s by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland.
Winning rider Barzalona said on Sky Sports Racing: "Daryz is just an exceptional horse, it was a tough race and it didn't go what we expected, he showed his talent in the end.
"It's always a rough race and nothing goes to plan but the horse deserved to win again, throughout the season he was the best one. I'm delighted."
Princess Zahra Aga Khan said: "I believe it is [10 Arc wins for the Aga Khan family], I was only focused on this race so I wasn't really paying attention to history but certainly between the four generations I think we're probably somewhere around that.
"It's all about taking care of the families and the breed and I really enjoy [it]. And I think our whole team does."
She added at the post-race press conference: "You get to the point where you're taking a risk every time you run the horse. His mother improved with age but would we want him to train on for another year? I'm not sure."
Scott thrilled with runner-up
The winning margin was a length and a quarter and a proud George Scott, trainer of the runner-up, said on ITV Racing: "What an amazing ride and an amazing racehorse he is.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve and he's got all the ability and all the talent to go with it. We came out second best to an outstanding racehorse, on good ground, and congratulations to the connections. Francis is a gentleman and he always come to have a talk to me when I'm here and wants to know how I'm getting on and anything he can do to help.
"Sheikh Nasser is here and he enjoyed it. Second in the Arc but we need to go one better. But I'm proud of our horse, what a machine he is. I'm proud of the whole team.
"It's an amazing run. We'll go to the Champion Stakes now and hopefully we get a little bit of rain."
Aidan O'Brien, who saddled Diamond Necklace to finish third, Benvenuto Cellini in ninth and Minnie Hauk 10th, said on Sky Sports Racing: "Very happy, she (Diamond Necklace) ran a very good race. We didn't know about the mile and a half obviously and she was drawn 16 so it wasn't going to be straightforward but we were very happy with her run.
"He did [miss the kick, on Benvenuto Cellini]. Ryan said he kind of stepped at something early and he didn't get him going forward but he said he ran a very good race, he said he was coming home, he felt they didn't go very fast and thought he ran a very good race other than that really."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.