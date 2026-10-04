Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for owners Aga Khan Studs, the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars came with a power-packed run under regular rider Mickael Barzalona to beat George Scott's gallant runner-up Bay City Roller, who had also followed him home in last month's Prix Foy, with Diamond Necklace third for Aidan O'Brien.

Fourth went to the John & Thady Gosden-trained Friendly Soul (25/1) who took up her free supplementary option for winning the Prix Vermeille.

Daryz, sent off the 13/8 favourite, became the ninth two-time Arc winner and the first since Enable in 2017 and 2018. The last colt to pull off the feat was Alleged in the 1970s.

Drawn in stall five, Daryz raced keenly in the early stages well back in the field as Japanese hope Meisho Tabaru took the runners along, closely followed by Bay City Roller. The winner eventually settled into a rhythm and while posted out wide on the bends, he was able to mount a clear challenge down the centre of the track after turning for home.

Diamond Necklace ran a huge race from the outside stall (16) under Christophe Soumillon, with Oisin Murphy and Bay City Roller also doing their best to defy a wide berth (15), but Daryz has a near-spotless track record at ParisLongchamp and the others just couldn't match his turn of foot entering the final furlong.

The well-fancied Kalpana finished fifth for Andrew Balding, one place ahead of the William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross.

"He is a champion," Graffard said on Sky Sports Racing. "It is rare that I am confident in the race, I always try to keep my feet on the ground because it's so hard to win these races but I knew if things were going right with the trip that he was very hard to beat because he's a real champion. I was upset with myself because I put so much pressure on myself [by talking Daryz up] and you can so easily look like a fool when you speak about your horses so it's easier not to speak and not say anything but for the sport we have to be transparent, the horse was really well, he was blossoming, his rider was confident so we have to say it.

"Mickael rode a beautiful race again and it's so beautiful for the sport, that's why I love it, and I am lucky to have horses like that.

"It's a different status when you are favourite and you are the one to beat. I did feel pressure, you can't deny there is pressure when you are training these horses but this is good and that's why it creates a lot of emotion and I'm lucky to do a job that creates emotions. All my family are here and I'm so happy for Princess Zahra for her family, it's a wonderful breeding operation and the quality of the horses is incredible. The team is doing a good job!"

Reflecting on how this year's race unfolded, he said: "In the first 100 metres we kept losing our position, we jumped well but it was not the plan to find ourselves so far back and I was just lucky that Daryz had a better trip than Varandir because Varandir was completely boxed in and in the wrong position. When I saw Mickael being able to pull him out, that was perfect.

"I knew he was going to run a big race without any trouble. He is really a champion, this is a champion race, it's really hard to win this race. It's a back-to-back win. It's very hard to do. I was just lucky to be able to train a horse like that and hopefully I will find plenty more."

As for the prospect of Daryz potentially returning next October and trying to become the first ever triple Arc winner, Graffard added: "I am a trainer and I like to race so I wish I could try for a third time but I don't think I will be allowed to and I think I would put too much pressure on but he doesn't have to prove anything else, that was beautiful to watch and I hope everybody that loves racing world wide enjoyed that moment because it was beautiful to watch, a champion like him winning a race like that."