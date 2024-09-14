Porta Fortuna won the Matron Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend | report and free replay

Porta Fortuna was immediately made the even-money favourite from 7/4 for the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket by Paddy Power and Betfair, while Coral go 4/1 for her anticipated trip to Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Marquand oozed confidence aboard Porta Fortuna who quickened nicely when asked around a furlong and a half out to open up a clear lead. The field, led by the rallying Fallen Angel, did close up in the shadow of the post but the race was long since over.

She jumped well from her high draw under Tom Marquand who settled his filly in fourth as principal market rival Fallen Angel took the field along from Soprano and Mammas Girl.

A busy and high-class juvenile - winning four of her seven starts, including the Cheveley Park Stakes - Porta Fortuna has gone from strength-to-strength in her Classic season, finishing a close second in the 1000 Guineas and then going on to win the Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes.

Marquand said: "She's electric, she's clearly the best filly in Europe, I'd say, at this distance and it's a joy to be aboard her. I got a nice sit off Soprano and Fallen Angel and Billy just launched a bit of a swing wide and he caught my eye and I tried to step her up into gear a touch just to cover that move and she was even quicker to it than I thought she would be and she killed the race in three strides and she's never done a ton in front but she never gives you a moment's worry.

"I was saying after to the guys that every run seems to go faultlessly and I think it's because she's so versatile. You can execute whatever plan you want and it makes it so easy to ride her; she's an absolute star and a real pleasure to be a part of."

“She’s an incredible filly, she shows up every day. It’s a huge honour and pleasure to train her and I’m lucky to have her,” said winning trainer Donnacha O’Brien.

“You can never be confident going into a Group One, they are always hard to win. No matter what the bookies are saying they are always very tough to win, but she makes it look easy. She’s always been good, but you can never be sure they are going to develop into something like that, you can never dream of that.

“She won very well at the Curragh and then she was bought by Mark McStay for Steve Weston, Philip Shelton, who represents Medallion Racing, Dean Reeves and Barry Fowler, who is not here today. It’s just a huge honour to have the filly, she’s very special. We’ll take her home and see how she is, but all being well we’ll be going to Del Mar.

“She’ll get an easy week or two. I’ll have to confirm with the owners, but we had it in our heads that if she won here she’d skip Newmarket and we’d prep her for America.”

Angel to star in Opera

Fallen Angel was having her first start since winning the Irish 1000 Guineas in May and her first for owners Wathnan Racing.

Their retained jockey James Doyle was pleased with the run, commenting: "As a team we were just saying we're as happy as we can be without winning.

"She ran a marvellous race, she answered every call and did everything absolutely foot perfect. She feels like she's probably ready for a step up in trip now, she kind of got outspeeded by Porta Fortuna and then she's rallying well late on; I think 10 furlongs would be the way to go."

Trainer Karl Burke confirmed that view and nominated the Prix de l'Opera on Arc weekend as the target for Fallen Angel.

"She didn't have a saddle on her for four or six weeks so to come and put up a performance like that against a very good filly, we're very happy. I think the Prix de l'Opera in three or four weeks time will be the next step. I'm convinced - and Danny Tudhope always thought she'd get 10 furlongs - and James has ridden her for the first time and thinks the same so I think that will be the next race.

"She wasn't having much of a blow (after the race) but she will definitely sharpen. A little bit more juice in the ground, which we'll hopefully get in France, will suit her well."