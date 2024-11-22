Patrick Mullins preview: Haydock & Punchestown including Lossiemouth

The eight-year-old will be the yard's first runner in the Grade One feature and while he's likely to come on for the run, the assistant trainer feels he has a lot in his favour.

“I think when Corbetts Cross wasn’t going JP was keen to have another runner so he was supplemented in," Mullins explained. “He was getting ready for the John Durkan anyway and JP obviously had a few others for that so it made sense to split them up and I think this horse has a great chance at Haydock.

“The more rain, the better. I thought his performance to win the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January was fantastic. He ran in the Ryanair and National after that and those two trips probably don’t see him at his best. This one on Saturday will.

“Our horses at this time of the year, having their first run, are always going to come on for it, that’s the little query at the back of our mind, but he was getting ready for the John Durkan, he isn’t a heavy horse and Brian Hayes is over for the ride.

"It's a very competitive race without having a real stand-out horse in it and I think Capodanno is over-priced."