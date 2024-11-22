Patrick Mullins preview: Haydock & Punchestown including Lossiemouth

Patrick Mullins feels Capodanno has a leading chance in Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.
The eight-year-old will be the yard's first runner in the Grade One feature and while he's likely to come on for the run, the assistant trainer feels he has a lot in his favour.
“I think when Corbetts Cross wasn’t going JP was keen to have another runner so he was supplemented in," Mullins explained. “He was getting ready for the John Durkan anyway and JP obviously had a few others for that so it made sense to split them up and I think this horse has a great chance at Haydock.
“The more rain, the better. I thought his performance to win the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January was fantastic. He ran in the Ryanair and National after that and those two trips probably don’t see him at his best. This one on Saturday will.
“Our horses at this time of the year, having their first run, are always going to come on for it, that’s the little query at the back of our mind, but he was getting ready for the John Durkan, he isn’t a heavy horse and Brian Hayes is over for the ride.
"It's a very competitive race without having a real stand-out horse in it and I think Capodanno is over-priced."
Mullins rides Lossiemouth in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle on the same card and is realistic over her chances against favourite and stablemate State Man.
"It's great to pick up the ride on Lossiemouth. She has an incredible record, she's only been beaten once when she was unlucky. It should be a cracking race but she has a lot to find on ratings, even getting the seven pounds mares’ allowance, but she probably has the potential to improve and hasn’t had the chance to show her full ability just yet," he said.
“It will be a fascinating race but State Man very much sets the standard and is the one to beat, but it will be interesting to see where Lossiemouth slots in."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
