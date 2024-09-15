ParisLongchamp review: Sosie favourite for the Arc after beating Look De Vega

Sosie upsets Vega in Niel

Sosie is the new favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with some bookmakers after claiming the notable scalp of Look De Vega in the Qatar Prix Niel at ParisLongchamp.

Look De Vega was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record and cement his place at the head of ante-post lists for next month’s showpiece event over the same course and distance on what his first competitive start since a brilliant victory in the French Derby in early June.

Ridden by Ronan Thomas and carrying the Al Shaqab Racing colours for the first time, the Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained colt was in front for much of the way, but it was clear from early in the home straight that he had a real fight on his hands.

Sosie, who had won the Grand Prix de Paris since finishing third behind Look De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club, shadowed him throughout in the hands of Maxime Guyon and saw out the mile-and-a-half trip best to score decisively from Delius, with Look De Vega weakening into third.

Coral make Sosie their 7/2 market leader from 7/1 to provide French maestro Andre Fabre with a ninth Arc success on October 6, with Look De Vega eased to 6/1 from 3/1.

Guyon told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really happy with Sosie, 2400 (metres) is much better for him. The ground is a little bit sticky today and for me he is much better on good ground, so I think if the ground is OK for the Arc I have a really good chance to win.

“He’s very easy to ride, he’s very relaxed. He doesn’t have a big turn of foot but he has long speed, which is why I preferred to come outside. I cross my fingers for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and we will see, but I think we have a really good chance.”