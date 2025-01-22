Palladium ready for hurdling debut at Huntingdon on Thursday

Five days after his stablemate strengthened his position at the head of the JCB Triumph Hurdle market with a stylish win at Ascot, the most expensive jumps horse ever bought starts out over timber.

However connections already have one eye on the big summer Flat prizes with the Lady Bamford-owned four-year-old.

Henderson said: “He schooled and worked Monday morning and he was really good. I’ve run out of juvenile hurdles for him. Kempton was off, so Lulamba had to switch to Ascot and I don’t want to go to Cheltenham with him first time out for obvious reasons.

“Let him start quietly and have a nice time. I don’t know if he will have a nice time, he’s got to prove it there. I fully realise that all eyes will be on him, but we’ve just got to get on and do our job. I don’t think I’ve had one with that price tag before, but we’re very happy with him, we’re ready to go.

“There’s no comparison at all with him and Lulamba – he’s going to be a strapping chaser, hopefully. We’ll have to cross the bridges as we go, Lulamba is an all-out chaser but Palladium is to go back on the Flat. We’ll have a look at the Triumph if that is suitable, but if not we’ll head back to the Flat, I’ve always thought the Hardwicke (at Royal Ascot) or something like that would be suitable. You have to remember, he is still a colt!”