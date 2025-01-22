Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Nicky Henderson pictured at Cheltenham on New Year's Day
Nick Henderson - exciting new recruit

Palladium ready for hurdling debut at Huntingdon on Thursday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 22, 2025 · 3h ago

Nicky Henderson is keen to stress there are no similarities between Palladium and Lulamba ahead of the former's hurdling debut at Huntingdon on Thursday.

Five days after his stablemate strengthened his position at the head of the JCB Triumph Hurdle market with a stylish win at Ascot, the most expensive jumps horse ever bought starts out over timber.

However connections already have one eye on the big summer Flat prizes with the Lady Bamford-owned four-year-old.

Henderson said: “He schooled and worked Monday morning and he was really good. I’ve run out of juvenile hurdles for him. Kempton was off, so Lulamba had to switch to Ascot and I don’t want to go to Cheltenham with him first time out for obvious reasons.

“Let him start quietly and have a nice time. I don’t know if he will have a nice time, he’s got to prove it there. I fully realise that all eyes will be on him, but we’ve just got to get on and do our job. I don’t think I’ve had one with that price tag before, but we’re very happy with him, we’re ready to go.

“There’s no comparison at all with him and Lulamba – he’s going to be a strapping chaser, hopefully. We’ll have to cross the bridges as we go, Lulamba is an all-out chaser but Palladium is to go back on the Flat. We’ll have a look at the Triumph if that is suitable, but if not we’ll head back to the Flat, I’ve always thought the Hardwicke (at Royal Ascot) or something like that would be suitable. You have to remember, he is still a colt!”

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING