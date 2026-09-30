Paddock Notebook: Horses to follow from Newbury and Newmarket

David Cleary shares his latest Paddock Notebook contents and reflects on recent action from Newbury and Newmarket.

COLONISER, 7f 2yo Novice, Newbury September 19 It was a shame that the firmer ground than anticipated at Newbury had a significant impact on runners. That was very much the case in the two-year-old novice on the second day, where just eight of the 17 declared stood their ground. That number included a handful that would definitely have been among the market leaders. Of those that took part, the clear pick on looks was the Brian Meehan-trained newcomer Coloniser. He's a well-made colt with plenty of quality to him and he looked in good shape for his debut. Unfortunately, he wasn't so clued up as might have been expected from the market or his pre-race appearance. He missed the break, failed to settle, hung left when shaken up and could find no extra after going second a furlong out, losing two places late on. Although the race was weaker than anticipated and Coloniser couldn't justify the support, he still turned in a promising effort, one that should see him get off the mark before long and then going on to better things. He is bred to stay at least a mile and a quarter.

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CORNICHON, 6f 2yo Maiden, Newbury September 18 The Newbury maiden in which Cornichon finished fourth on debut was the first race of the meeting and proved instructive for the jockeys and racegoers alike. The majority of the 15-runner field came over to the stand rail, a couple stayed well out in the centre and the other three raced between the two groups. The pair that raced centre came home first and second and the stand rail was shunned thereafter. In the circumstances, Cornichon did well to emerge first home of the largest group. Held up, he showed signs of greenness when first shaken up, but was getting the hang of things in the final furlong and went fourth in the last 50 yards. Not only was he the first home in his group, but he was the first newcomer past the post. He looks sure to improve. Cornichon was one of the picks of the paddock at Newbury, a well-made colt. He made 85,000 guineas at the breeze-ups, quite a mark up on his sale price as a yearling. He's likely to prove best at six or seven furlongs, even though his dam has produced winners at a mile and a mile and a half. Cornichon is by Goken, much more an influence for speed than the sires of his successful siblings.

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HAMRIN, 1m 2yo colts and geldings Maiden, Newmarket September 24 The three maidens over the three days of the Cambridgeshire meeting were not, in truth, as interesting and informative as might have been hoped, with only a limited number catching the eye in terms of physique. Last year, the mile maiden that opens the meeting had been won by a grand type, Maltese Cross, and he was an easy one to include in this column. Easily the pick of the line-up for the latest renewal was the unraced Hamrin. He is a tall, attractive colt with scope, likely to make a useful three-year-old. Hamrin was a positive in the market as well, so all looked set for a bold showing. Things didn't turn out that way. He missed the break, didn't settle and showed only greenness when shaken up, dropping away to finish last of seven. Clearly, it's hard to be positive about Hamrin's performance. He also doesn't have the greatest pedigree, the main draw being his sire Camelot. However, he's in a top yard, that of Andrew Balding, and surely a horse as good looking as he is can't be anywhere near so bad as he looked on debut.

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PEARL RIVER, 1m 5f 61yds, 3yo+ Handicap, Newbury September 18 Pearl River has had a busy campaign, successful twice from nine starts. He won at York back in May on his third start of the year. After losing his way a little through the summer, taking on some stiff tasks, he has been right back on track the last twice, finishing runner-up back at York over an extended mile and a quarter and then winning at Newbury over an extra three furlongs. Pearl River was given a good ride from the front at Newbury, Silvestre de Sousa in the saddle for the first time, but he dominated the race and looked well served by the extra distance. Although he's by Cotai Glory, who has few runners much beyond a mile, he's out of a Sinndar mare, and it's clear the stout side of his pedigree is dominant. Pearl River, who is a tall colt, the sort who could make an even better four year old, with his stamina yet to be drawn out over further. He holds an entry in the Old Rowley Cup, where he'd be running under a 6-lb penalty. He'd still get in near the bottom of the weights and connections might well be tempted by the valuable pot, but something all-aged over further might be a better fit.

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WELEYFF, 7f 2yo Nursery, Newbury September 18 The topweight Weleyff stood out on looks in the paddock before the nursery at Newbury's recent fixture. He's a well-made colt, who ought to train on next year, by the look of him. Weleyff had found soft ground against him when down the field in a valuable similar event at York. In a lesser race, back on firmer going, he was well found in the market, but nothing went his way. Dropped in from stall 2, Weleyff took a good hold and looked full of running as his rider William Buick started to try and improve his position. Unfortunately, the gap never really materialised, or at least not until it was too late for Weleyff and Buick to do anything about it. Weleyff was spared a hard race once his chance had gone. Given, his connections are likely to want to avoid soft ground, it's probable that Weleyff will be out again before long, though he has no current entries. He has so far raced only at around seven furlongs, though he should stay a mile on pedigree.

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UPDATES The most notable win for those featured in this notebook came in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster where Desert Castle confirmed the considerable promise of his debut win in scoring at even money. He's now around a 6/1 chance for next year's Two Thousand Guineas. At slightly more rewarding odds, there was a double for Richard Hughes-trained runners in the nurseries at Newmarket last week. Harry Knows (13/2) is finally starting to confirm the promise of his debut back in the spring. He came late to get up on the line, the well-run race serving him well, and he looks to have the makings of a useful handicapper for next year.