Paddock Notebook: Horses to follow from Ascot, Sandown and Newmarket

David Cleary is back with his popular Paddock Notebook, looking over the recent major meetings at Ascot, Sandown and Newmarket.

ABASHIRI - 1m 3yo fillies Group 1 1000 Guineas, Newmarket, May 3 It was asking a lot of Abashiri to make only the second start of her career in the 1000 Guineas. She had shown a bright turn of foot when winning a mile maiden at Kempton in the autumn, but getting involved at Newmarket would require a huge step forward. That she was beaten only four lengths into fifth behind True Love augurs very well for her future. Abashiri took the eye in the paddock and she's a strong, attractive filly, so it's no surprise that she was strong in the market on the day. She knew her job well enough to race close to the pace in the near-side group and was still in contention approaching the final furlong before fading late on. As well as looks, Abashiri has a superb pedigree. By Frankel, she is out of the mile-and-a-quarter Group 1 winner Sobetsu. Two of Sobetsu's previous foals have won, including English Rose, who won the Group 2 Balanchine at Meydan and was runner-up in a Grade 1 over a mile and a quarter in the States. Further back this is the family of the Oaks winner Imagine, and Abashiri, who will stay at least a mile and a quarter, holds an Epsom entry. Wherever she goes, she looks well up to winning a good race or two.

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ALMA LATINA - 1¼m 3yo fillies Novice, Sandown, April 24 Sandown's 'wild card' novice, offering an entry in the Oaks as part of the winner's prize, hasn't perhaps had quite so many notable performers emerge from it as might be expected since it was first run in 2018. There has been the odd listed winner, last year's winner Tattycoram joining that number at Goodwood last weekend, but the real standout name on the roll of honour is Emily Upjohn. This year's winner Felicitas, who already had an Epsom entry, has the potential to be useful, but the most interesting runner from the race for the future is the newcomer Alma Latina, who finished third. In a race where it paid to be handy, Alma Latina took a while to find her stride in the straight after being slowly away and off the pace. She made steady progress, going third a furlong out, and keeping on despite drifting right. In terms of Alma Latina's appearance at Sandown, there looked to be something to work on. Her performance suggested she'll be sharper for the run as well. On pedigree, she will have no problem staying at least 1½m, and she comes from a family where the runners tend to improve with time and distance. A maiden or novice looks a certainty and hopefully she will go on to better things after that.

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NIGHT RAIDER - 5f 3yo+ Group 3 Palace House Stakes, Newmarket, May 2 Night Raider made not one but two appearances in this column last year, so hopefully his presence in the list again will be third time lucky. Night Raider showed blistering speed at times last summer, but he never quite delivered, often having a reason why things didn't fully click, and ended up 0/7. What seems to have made the difference with Night Raider is his being gelded over the winter – in the Palace House his speed had an end product. Having dominated the field and looked firmly in control from two furlongs out, he was closed down late on by Rumstar, but was never in much danger of defeat. Night Raider started last campaign with a promising third at York, in what is now the Minster Stakes, and he holds an entry in that again. York ought to be ideal for his style of racing and he might last home over six furlongs if he takes his chance in that. However, a campaign around the top five-furlong races makes even more appeal – he's entered in the Temple and the Charles III, and that looks the route to go.

Night Raider wins the Palace House

NOBODY KNOWS - 1m 3yo 0-100 Handicap, Sandown, April 24 The Esher Cup has a long, rich history and although it's not the most valuable race of its kind, it's a good starting point for a potentially top-of-the-range handicapper. Last year's winner Fifth Column went on to record victories at the July and Ebor Festivals, while the 2024 winner Hand of God followed up in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot. This year's renewal featured a pair that had won their only two starts, Organise, a Dante entry that was sent off at odds on, and Nobody Knows. The pair were denied late on by a well-timed run from Laureate Crown under Oisin Murphy, but both shaped well, particularly Nobody Knows, who left the firm impression that inexperience cost him his chance, as he ran green when asked to go to the front, edging right, after looking the most likely winner. Nobody Knows, a tall colt with plenty of quality to him, was the pick of a good-looking field for the Esher Cup. On pedigree, he will stay a bit further than a mile, though he isn't obviously in need of a step up in trip at this stage. After Sandown, Nobody Knows' mark has gone up to 93, which ought to be enough to get him a run in the Britannia, should connections wish. That's one of the toughest handicaps in the calendar, but even if that proves beyond him, there are races to be won with him this summer.

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OPERA BALLO - 1m 4yo+ Group 2 Mile, Sandown, April 24 The Mile is often a starting point for a top older miler, but this year's renewal was an absolute cracker, featuring four winners at Group 1 level in the last twelve months and the unbeaten Zeus Olympios, the field of six completed by the previous year's winner Dancing Gemini. It's a measure of the race's quality that the last named had gone off favourite in 2025 and was fifth in, at 12/1 this time round. Opera Ballo, under a 5lb penalty, came out on top, and while he had the run of the race from the frontg and several of his rivals were sympathetically handled once it was clear he wasn't for catching, he does look to have matured since last year when he wasn't always the most amenable to restraint. Opera Ballo holds an entry in the Lockinge at Newbury, though his stable also has the 2024 Guineas winner Notable Speech in the race. The Prix d'Ispahan over nine furlongs was suggested as an alternative next option. Either way, Opera Ballo looks a genuine contender for Group 1 honours in Europe this summer, at a mile or slightly further.

Opera Ballo is out on his own at Sandown

SO REGAL - 1m 3yo fillies Novice, Ascot, May 1 So Regal didn't quite get the nod for an appearance in the notebook after her win at the Craven meeting, but the manner of her follow-up success in the valuable novice at Ascot's trials meeting earns inclusion this time. Although she was again a short price, So Regal won in style, travelling smoothly held up and soon in control after she had gone to the front approaching the final furlong. She was value for more than her winning margin over the promising Crownright. So Regal has the looks and pedigree that suggest she can go a long way, and the manner in which she has progressed from run to run also encourages the expectation of a fair bit more to come. An attractive filly, her brother Chancellor was due to run at Ascot as well, though missed his engagement. He developed into a smart performer on the all-weather over the winter, winning at listed level. An entry in the Coronation Stakes suggests So Regal's connections share a high view of her prospects.

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THE DANCING PIRATE - 5f 2yo Novice, Newmarket, May 3 The Dancing Pirate was a standout in the paddock before the valuable novice contested by colts at Newmarket on Sunday, the pick on looks from the fields for the two such races on the card. He looked a well-developed colt, in good condition, but he showed signs of inexperience, which may explain why he was an uneasy favourite close to the off. Although unable to justify his position at the head of the market, The Dancing Pirate showed plenty of promise. He knew enough to track the pace, but was nudged along from halfway before getting outpaced in the final furlong or so. He ended up finishing only fourth, behind the trio with previous experience. His looks, stable and market position all point to a significant amount of improvement with a run behind him for The Dancing Pirate. His pedigree also offers plenty of hope. He comes from Jeff Smith's great sprinting family that traces back to Peckitts Well, the dam of the Nunthorpe winners Lochsong and Lochangel (The Dancing Pirate's third dam), a family that has been a consistent source of good winners for the owner for well over 30 years.

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