Paddock Notebook: Horses to follow from Epsom, Goodwood and Newbury

David Cleary gives an update on his Paddock Notebook post-Epsom, while adding horses from the Derby Festival, Goodwood and Newbury.

COAT OF RED, 6f 2yo fillies Maiden, Goodwood, May 23 It was no real surprise that Coat of Red looked the pick of the field in the paddock for this fillies maiden. At 220,000 guineas she was easily the most expensive of those in the line-up sold at public auction. She's a strong filly, plenty of size and substance to her. Her pedigree is pretty good too, as she's a Blue Point half-sister to the very smart miler Chindit. Coat of Red was well found in the market, pressing for favouritism, but her inexperience showed on a track where being clued up is crucial. After travelling well just behind the pace, she was shaken up two furlongs out and ran green, losing ground late on. Coat of Red is sure to derive plenty of benefit from the run and looks a ready-made winner of a similar event before long. She will stay seven furlongs in time, though didn't look in want of further at this early stage of her career.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

GOD GIVEN TALENT, 6f 2yo Maiden, Newbury, May 15 The two-year-old maiden on the first day of the Lockinge meeting is nearly always a race worth keeping an eye on. In 2025, Humidity, who went on to win the Chesham and finish second in the Royal Lodge, came out on top, with six of the next seven home going on to show useful form or better. It would be asking a lot of this year's renewal to match that, but this was a good field on looks and the winner God Given Talent was among the picks – a lengthy colt with scope. After tracking the pace, God Given Talent ran green when first shaken up, but went on inside the final 200 yards and won ridden out. God Given Talent has a mixed pedigree, by No Nay Never out of a Galileo mare, and it might be that he will take after the stouter side and want stepping up to seven furlongs before long. Given his trainer James Ferguson is soon to hand in his licence, connections may fancy a crack at the Coventry first. That might be a step too far, but he'll run with credit if he does take his chance.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

ODOGWU, 7f 3yo Maiden, Newbury, May 15 Neither of the Roger Varian-trained runners in this large-field maiden seemed to be particularly fancied, yet both were among the best types in the paddock and both shaped with promise. The 80/1-chance Race To The Edge has already come out and shown improvement, finishing third at Doncaster last week. Odogwu, due to run at Nottingham later this week, could do even better. Odogwu, a 20/1 chance, proved more clued up than his stable companion, chasing the leaders when shaken up in the straight, not far away a furlong out before his effort flattened out. He might just have needed the run and he certainly offered plenty to work with. Odogwu is a well-made colt, who cost 125,000 guineas as a yearling. He's by the Middle Park winner and Foret runner-up Earthlight, out of a once-raced Camelot mare. Apart from his dam's sire there isn't much stamina in Odogwu's pedigree, so he seems likely to be kept at seven furlongs or a mile for the time being.

THE BOOKKEEPER, 6f 2yo Conditions, Epsom, June 5 Judged on the form of his first two starts, The Bookkeeper looked an optimistic runner in the Woodcote. He'd won on his second appearance, but that came in a small field over seven furlongs at Haydock and suggested he had plenty to find. Although he wasn't able to improve enough to trouble the all-the-way winner Hickory Lad, The Bookkeeper acquitted himself well in taking fourth. What was particularly encouraging was that he did so after not really handling the track, looking unbalanced round Tattenham Corner. The Bookkeeper made some ground in the straight before his effort just flattened out late on. The Bookkeeper, a strong colt, has a pedigree that suggests he will be best kept to six and seven furlongs. He is by the Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation, out of a filly that did nearly all her racing at seven furlongs, placed twice at Listed level. The Bookkeeper appeals as a likely sort for nurseries

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

TROPBIEN, 1¼m 3yo Maiden, Newbury, May 15 The Gosdens ran two horses in the divided mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Newbury. Point of Law had shown bags of promise when second at Yarmouth on debut and went one better at 7/4-on in division 1. Tropbien was an easy-to-back 16/1 chance on debut in division 2, and although he didn't manage to figure, offered potential, particularly in the longer-term. On the day, Tropbien was just too inexperienced to get involved. He raced well off the pace and when he was shaken up early in the straight, he wasn't able to pick up, running green. Tropbien beat only two home, but one of those, the 200/1-chance Brocklesby Bill, won next time out at Chepstow. The fourth Echo of Stars, the only other to have run since, has also won subsequently. Tropbien's physique and pedigree promise plenty. He's a strong, attractive colt, the type to progress through the campaign. He is a son of Frankel out of Tropbeau, who won three times at pattern level over seven furlongs and a mile. Tropbien is his dam's first foal.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

VALEDICTORY, 1¾ m 0-105 4yo+ Handicap, Goodwood, May 23 It's taken a while for Valedictory to began to blossom into the horse his looks and pedigree promise, but his win at Goodwood strongly suggests his will be a summer at full bloom. Having shaped really well on his only start as a two year old, Valedictory was limited to just two runs at three, winning an all-weather novice on the second occasion. Valedictory started his four-year-old campaign with short-priced defeats in handicaps at Newbury and Ascot, though he ran well on the first occasion and was better than the result on the second. He was favourite again at Goodwood, tried over a mile and three quarters for the first time and fitted with cheekpieces. The combination of longer trip and headgear looked to work the oracle. He travelled smoothly held up and won with a bit in hand after going on over a furlong out. Valedictory's BHA mark has gone up to 92 and, with more to come, he'll be competing in some of the top staying handicaps before long. He'll be less exposed than many he faces in such races, so is clearly well worth keeping on the right side.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits