Paddington faces three rivals in Juddmonte International at York

Paddington faces just three rivals as he bids to extend his remarkable winning sequence in Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has won seven times in a row since finishing fifth at Ascot on his two-year-old debut last September, registering top-class victories at the Curragh, Ascot, Sandown and Goodwood so far this campaign. Ryan Moore's mount is stepping back up to the Coral-Eclipse distance having successfully dropped back to a mile to win the Sussex Stakes in desperate conditions earlier this month and he's seemingly up against a 10-furlong specialist in John and Thady Gosden's Mostahdaf. Mostahdaf was last seen skipping to an impressive victory over Luxembourg in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and will be ridden for the first time in his career by Frankie Dettori, the joint winningmost rider in the race's history with five previous victories (alongside Lester Piggott). Dettori is in for the suspended Jim Crowley on the Shadwell Estate-owned five-year-old.