Injury rules Desert Crown out of Juddmonte International

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, last year’s Derby hero has been seen just once since his Epsom triumph, when meeting with his first career defeat at the hands of Hukum in Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

He subsequently missed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot through a setback, while a leg infection ruled him out of a rematch with Hukum in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes last month.

A showdown on the Knavesmire with Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington and Royal Ascot scorer Mostahdaf was inked in for the son of Nathaniel, but his career is now on hold having reportedly pulled up lame during morning exercise on Sunday.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, told the Racing Post: “He’s got quite a bad injury and I’m just heading to the equine hospital now. He won’t be running at York.”

With news of Desert Crown’s absence, Sky Bet cut Paddington to 4/7 for the feature of the opening day of York’s Ebor Festival.

"It's a real pity we won't be seeing Desert Crown on the Knavesmire this week," said Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners. "We do still have a much-anticipated clash with Paddington set to face star older horse Mostahdaf, while recent Sky Bet York Stakes winner Alflaila and the mare Nashwa have been the two for money recently as well."