Don't miss Mark Howard's essential preview ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, featuring five key horses of interest at York.

Cogitate - Acomb Stakes, Wednesday COGITATE appears to have the right profile for the Group 3 Acomb Stakes on the opening afternoon on Wednesday at 2.25. A son of Churchill, who was acquired for 105,000gns as a yearling, he is a half-brother to the former John and Thady Gosden-trained 100-rated middle distance handicapper Grand Bazaar. Sent off 14/1 in division one of the seven furlongs novice stakes at Newbury (Good) last month, he was partnered by Hollie Doyle and the eye was drawn to this big strapping colt at halfway as he tanked through the contest. Given the office with a furlong to run, Cogitate soon took over and pulled away to record a convincing success with his rider complimentary afterwards (eighth has won since). The Hills-trained runner covered the last three furlongs in 34.02 seconds, including the sixth furlong in 10.97 seconds. His dam Damaniyat Girl was a Listed winner over six furlongs and Group 2 placed over a mile for William Haggas. It is worth noting the 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean won the same Newbury novice before following up here 12 months ago and Hills has won this twice with Dutch Connection (2014) and Phoenix of Spain (2018).

Zanndabad - Sky Bet Stayers' Handicap, Wednesday Tony Martin has trained more winners at York than any other Flat racecourse in the UK (4 from 21). The Irish handler also has a decent record in the Sky Bet Stayers’ Handicap over two miles on Wednesday (4.10) with his two runners producing a winner and a third. Spacious Sky was placed in the 2014 version and twelve months later, subsequent Ebor winner Heartbreak City landed the prize under Franny Norton. It is therefore significant that the ex-French gelding ZANNDABAD has been entered. A four-times winner on the level in his native country when trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the son of Iffraaj gained his victories over nine and ten furlongs. The former Aga Khan owned four year old was sold for €240,000 in November last year and had three runs in juvenile hurdles for his new connections. Having shown promise at Leopardstown and Naas, he fluffed his lines at Gowran Park. Switched to the Flat in a staying handicap (1m 6f) at the Curragh in May, he was anchored in rear throughout by Ben Coen before being allowed to come home in his own time in twelfth. Dropped a pound to a mark of 94, he isn’t guaranteed to stay but is related to a 2m 3f hurdles winner and the Aga Khan’s stock tend to improve with time and distance. Irish-trained runners have won three of the last 11 renewals and he is an interesting contender. Martin has also entered him in the Sky Bet Handicap over a mile and a half which kicks off Friday’s action at 1.50.

Flora Of Bermuda - Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, Thursday Despite winning last time out, FLORA OF BERMUDA hasn’t had much luck this summer and she can gain a much deserved big race success in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on Thursday (1.50). The Dark Angel filly, who was a chunky £340,000 breeze-up purchase, ought to appreciate the step up to six furlongs here. Denied a clear run at a crucial stage before running on to finish second in the Hilary Needler Stakes at Beverley in June, lady luck once again desserted Andrew Balding’s filly in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Drawn in stall 8, James Doyle’s mount fared best of those who raced on the far side but she could only finish sixth. The first handful home were drawn in stalls 28, 18, 17, 21 and 15. A four-length winner of a conditions event at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last time, she ploughed through the mud outclassing her ten opponents boosting her confidence in the process. A sounder terrain won’t be an issue and she can get much closer to old rival Relief Rally here.

Dramatised - Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, Friday Provided the ground is good or quicker DRAMATISED makes each-way appeal in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday (3.35). Karl Burke’s filly won her first two races last year, including the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before failing to stay six furlongs in the Lowther Stakes twelve months ago. A length second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland (5.5f; Firm) in November, that trip stretched her stamina, too. The 108 rated filly took advantage of a high draw when winning the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock (5f; Good/Firm) in May beating Equilateral by a length. The daughter of Showcasing had little chance from her wide draw (stall 18), plus the rain softened ground was against her, in the King’s Stand Stakes last time. Her record over the trip is 1110. A filly with a high cruising speed, this track will play to her strengths. Margot Did (2011) and Winter Power (2021) were the last couple of three year old fillies to win it. Indeed, fillies and mares have won eight of the last 12 renewals.

Oviedo - Sky Bet Finale Handicap, Saturday Ed Bethell is planning to run his Zetland Gold Cup winner OVIEDO in the Sky Bet Finale Handicap on Saturday (5.20). The son of Lope De Vega finished third in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes this time last year in a field which contained subsequent Group 1 winners Chaldean and Shaquille. Successful at the Teesside track in late May off a mark of 96, he is five pounds higher now. His form behind Al Aasy in the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury on his latest outing looks strong given the fact the winner followed up in the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock recently. A strongly-run 10 furlongs on quickish ground is ideal for the three year old.