Owen Burrows struggles for options for Goodwood winner Raqiya

The Shadwell-owned filly was awarded the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood by the stewards having had her run blocked initially by first-past-the-post Jabaara.

Having proved her stamina over seven furlongs in Sussex, she has opened up more options, but with a Group Two the next logical step, connections cannot see an obvious option against fillies.

“She’s fine, she’s obviously not done too much but she seems in good nick,” said Burrows.

“We’re not sure where she’ll go next, we’re in discussions with Sheikha Hissa, Angus (Gold, racing manager) and Richard (Hills, assistant racing manager) about what the next plan is for her, time will tell.

“Having won her Group Three, there isn’t an obvious next step, which is the trouble with our programme, there aren’t too many options.

“She’s improving, it was interesting she stayed the seven furlongs so well, as she has always shown plenty of speed but she is out of a Dansili mare, so it was encouraging that she hit the line strong.

“Fast ground is important to her, we’ve run her a couple of times on slightly easier ground at Ayr and York the run before, and she wasn’t quite at her best, so we’re just in the process of where to go next.”