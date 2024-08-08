Sporting Life
Raqiya starts to close down Jabaara
Owen Burrows struggles for options for Goodwood winner Raqiya

By Nick Robson
11:25 · THU August 08, 2024

Owen Burrows has got his thinking cap on with regards to Raqiya’s next target now she is a Group Three winner.

The Shadwell-owned filly was awarded the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood by the stewards having had her run blocked initially by first-past-the-post Jabaara.

Having proved her stamina over seven furlongs in Sussex, she has opened up more options, but with a Group Two the next logical step, connections cannot see an obvious option against fillies.

“She’s fine, she’s obviously not done too much but she seems in good nick,” said Burrows.

“We’re not sure where she’ll go next, we’re in discussions with Sheikha Hissa, Angus (Gold, racing manager) and Richard (Hills, assistant racing manager) about what the next plan is for her, time will tell.

“Having won her Group Three, there isn’t an obvious next step, which is the trouble with our programme, there aren’t too many options.

“She’s improving, it was interesting she stayed the seven furlongs so well, as she has always shown plenty of speed but she is out of a Dansili mare, so it was encouraging that she hit the line strong.

“Fast ground is important to her, we’ve run her a couple of times on slightly easier ground at Ayr and York the run before, and she wasn’t quite at her best, so we’re just in the process of where to go next.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

