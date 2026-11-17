We caught up with Olly Murphy, Harry Fry and Ben Pauling at Newbury's gallops morning ahead of the Coral Gold Cup meeting later this month - don't miss all the latest news.

OLLY MURPHY BOOSTER BOB “I was very happy with him. He’s a horse who can get very exuberant in his work, but he was good there today and will come here for the Coral Gold Cup. I think he’s four from four fresh on his first run of the year so we’re coming here fresh. “He’s a double-figure price but he’s one of those when he’s good, he’s good and I don’t think he’s badly handicapped if he turns up on the day. He loves it around here.” FINGLE BRIDGE “He didn’t really take to fences but didn’t do loads wrong either. He just wasn’t the most natural but was third behind Meetmebythesea in a novice chase up at Ayr. “We’ll come back over hurdles with him, and I think he has a nice mark.” BARLOVENTO “He looks a progressive chaser, jumps well and won well at Kempton on Boxing Day. The Sir Peter O’Sullevan is a lovely race for him.” WADE OUT “He won up at Aintree and will go for the Long Distance Hurdle, as will Strong Leader. I didn’t think he needed to come today, I felt he had a hard enough race in Wetherby and came out of it very well. “We’re just trying to get Wade Out started. I had him in at Haydock this weekend, but he had 12 stone and I just think the right thing to do is come here fresh. It’s not ideal running two in the same race at this stage of the season but I think it’s the right thing to do for both individual horses. “Wade Out went through his race at Aintree like he was a Graded horse in a handicap. Whether he is or not, we’re going to find out.”

Wade Out

NILS HOLGERSON “I like this horse. He’ll be minded this season and could come here for a maiden or could go to Sandown for an introductory hurdle. I’m not quite sure yet but he’s a lovely horse who won on debut in France and has done everything nicely. He’s one we think a good bit of.” MONJEU DE CHAILLAC “A lovely horse. He’ll maybe run in the two-mile maiden hurdle. He was bought out of a point-to-point at Punchestown in May and he came over with a reputation like a lot of them do and has to live up to it. “Like Nils Holgerson he’ll be a little bit minded this season, he’s owned by some really good people and worked well there considering he’s a horse who’s only ever raced once.”

BEN PAULING MONDOUI’BOY “He’ll come straight in for the John Francome after that piece of work. He settled beautifully, had to just be asked to join and once he had joined he was being nudged along just to keep him up to his work but he had plenty left. Hopefully he’ll have had a good blow because he’ll need to be fit for the John Francome. It’ll be some challenge first time out but there we are. We’ve had luck in the race and this lads will improve for a fence.” TRAIL BY JURY “He’s a horse we do like, I fully expected him to beat Kripticjim the day we came here and he just took a blow at the back of two-out and after the last. We didn’t have him quite ready but that’s fine. We had an exciting season ahead (last year) but he picked up an injury and we decided to keep him a novice for this season. He’s surely got to be a proper staying novice, something like the Albert Bartlett would be lovely. He could come back here for the two and a half or he could go to Cheltenham for their Albert Bartlett trial in December. He’s a big-striding, relaxed horse so he’d go quickly than you think. He led the gallop so I think the boys in behind had to go some to keep up early doors.”

Ben Pauling in conversation at his media day

WELL ACHIEVED “A nice Irish point-to-pointer. He came in a month later with Mondoui’boy so they’re just that bit further behind so we’re having to ask plenty of them at the moment. We’re at a stage with him where we’re finding out where he fits, and he looked like he fitted quite nicely. It’s his first serious piece of work away from home and it looked good.” OUR BOY STAN “He looked good. He always promised to be a good horse, he had terribly sore shins after Ffos Las and ran no race at Cheltenham. We brought him back at the end of the season, tried to run him in a nice race up at Ayr. He didn’t run too badly but it was a bit of a mish-mash of a season. He’s rated 120 and the Gerry Fielden looks wicked competitive this year, but he should be 10 or 15lbs in the handicap than he is, I think. He travels well, so why not off a low weight? THE JUKEBOX KID “A lot of people would have felt it was a fairly underwhelming reappearance but he was half-fit and that was that. He travelled and jumped grand, and we wanted to get a run into him. We’re obviously coming off the back of a disappointment in the Irish Grand National and that visually disappointing run in the Pertemps Qualifier but he’s come out of it very well and I think he’s tailormade for a race like this (Coral Gold Cup). He’s the right profile and he deserves to be in the line-up.”