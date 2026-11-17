Paul Nicholls believes Regent's Stroll has plenty going for him as he bids to give the handler a seventh success in the Coral Gold Cup and fifth as a trainer.

Successful aboard Broadheath and Playschool in the 'Hennessy' as it was then during his riding career, Nicholls has since sent out Strong Flow, Denman (twice) and Kandoo Kid to claim the prestigious prize. His runner this time won one of his five starts over fences last season but signed off with his best effort when upped in trip at Aintree, finishing second in the Grade One William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase.

After watching Regent's Stroll work at Newbury on Tuesday morning, Nicholls said: "It’s been a good race for us and is good for a second-season novice which he fits the bill. He’s good on a flat track, he’s won here before but I think the biggest thing for me this year is we did a breathing operation over the summer. “I’ve been waiting to do that for over a year and that seems to have mentally improved him a lot. He’s much more relaxed and has grown up a lot too. He was very boisterous previously, his first run last year he just tanked off with Harry (Cobden) and was very silly. "But come the spring at Cheltenham and Aintree, he was much more the finished article mentally. He’s a different animal now, he's jumping well at home, is more relaxed. He’s where we want him to be and is a good horse. “It’s competitive, but I think we’re there with a chance anyway. He’s had a few away days, that gallop today was just right and he’s schooled nicely at home. We think we’re in a good place and he’ll love the track.”

Harry Cobden celebrates on Meetmebythesea

His form also received a timely boost on Saturday when Meetmebythesea, who Regent's Stroll finished third behind in the Jack Richards at Cheltenham in March, landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup. “I watched the race on Saturday and it was a good run behind him that day as it turned out and all he did was stay. We were flat out the whole way there basically which is why we went up to three miles at Aintree. He definitely is a stayer, he has a big staying pedigree, and his form is decent. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet," Nicholls added. When asked if he could draw any comparisons with his previous winners, the trainer added: "He’s right up there with Kandoo Kid, for sure. Denman was different class, he was winning in the 170s, you can’t compare him with any of the others, but this horse is definitely very much on the same line as Kandoo Kid, if not with a bit more class than him. “I always believed Kandoo Kid could win a Coral Gold Cup and we had him ready for that day. It wasn’t the greatest running but he won. And I think we have Regent's Stroll right. It’s a competitive race but if he’s at his best he has a chance. "I think he's right in the mix. We've always had success with horses first-time-out in the race. Kandoo Kid was, Denman it was his first run. You don't need to have had a run if you've had a good prep."

Kandoo Kid wins the Coral Gold Cup