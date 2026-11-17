At the Coral Gold Cup gallops morning, Harry Derham talks Graham Clark through his runners over the two days.

Klub de Reve - 2m novice handicap chase (Friday) "I’m really, really looking forward to running him. He’s schooled very well over fences a couple of times and I just needed to bring him here. He was going to run at Aintree on Old Roan Chase day but that was off so it’s been a long time since he’s run. "I just felt it was a good idea to get some miles into his legs, get him out for the day, and I’m really, really excited about him this season. As I said he’s schooled very well so I’m very hopeful. "We always felt throughout he summer that we’d go chasing and when we schooled him, that made up our minds completely. He’s a point-to-point winner, it didn’t come as a surprise he jumped so well, but we thought he was well handicapped so we could run in a Greatwood or something like that but once he’d schooled over fences we knew he was going to be a chaser and that’s what we’re doing. "He’ll run in the novice handicap chase on the Friday. He could run in a beginners’ chase but is only rated 132 and that wouldn’t be good enough to win one of those at the moment. Look at Ffos Las on Wednesday. I think he’s fairly treated on what he’s achieved so far and we just need to get him started."

Lover Desbois - 2m maiden hurdle (Saturday) "He’s schooling a lot better now than he did last season but I still feel he’ll need the experience of having a race. He’s going to come here for the maiden hurdle and I’ve no doubt he’s the best bumper horse I’ve trained so far in my career. "Now that doesn’t mean he’s going to translate that to hurdles but he has a lot of talent and I’m really, really excited about him starting his season. I think he’s a pacey horse which I don’t have millions of. A lot of jumpers are just gallopers but he has a lot of pace, he switched off well this morning and needs to get out and get started. He’ll need some experience but is a good horse."

Terrano - 2m4f maiden hurdle (Saturday) "He needed the experience and was behind fitness wise which showed late on today. He’s a work in progress and I think he’s going to be a progressive horse but isn’t an obvious one who’s going to be a brilliant novice. "He’ll just build along and I think he’s going to end up being a real nice chaser time. Today he was green, ran free turning in and paid the price late on. That’s sheer inexperience and he’ll come here for a maiden hurdle. I don’t anticipate him winning, obviously we’ll be trying to and hoping he can, but I don’t think he’ll be forward enough to do that. He’s one I like who just needs some racing under his belt."

One Horse Town winning at Cheltenham

One Horse Town - 2m4f handicap hurdle (Saturday) "He’ll run in the two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle. I have absolutely no idea what to do with him. I think he’s badly handicapped but he’s the most wonderful little horse who I love to pieces. I just think he overachieved last year quite significantly, "He ran his race at Cheltenham last time, was as fit as he can be, and just wasn’t good enough. So we’ll go out in trip and two-and-a-half miles is the next logical thing to try. He’s not the easiest to place but he doesn’t owe anyone anything. "He’s a little rock star of a horse and if we have to go back on the all-weather and try and win a nice Flat race then so be it."

Mossy Fen Road - 2m Gerry Feilden (Saturday) "I think he’s a really, really talented horse and I have a lot of belief in him. He’s been brilliant his whole career but I’ve been terrible with him twice and run him on good ground and both times he’s not performed well. "That’s not him disappointing me, that’s me letting him down. He needs slower ground and I’m desperate to run him in the Gerry Feilden but if I can’t, he’ll go to Sandown the week after."

Teddy Blue - 2m4f handicap chase (Saturday) "He’s a fantastic horse and a most wonderful character. He’s going to come here on the Friday for a valuable two-and-a-half mile handicap chase. He loves it around here, always runs well at Newbury, probably because he doesn’t have to travel far! He’s in good shape and I’m looking forward to getting him started."

Le Frimeur wins at Punchestown