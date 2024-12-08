Oisin Murphy on winning the Hong Kong Vase aboard Giavellotto

Oisin Murphy reflects on his Hong Kong Vase victory aboard the Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto.
I’m on top of the world after Giavelotto’s win in the Hong Kong Vase, what a brilliant horse.
He relaxed super, he didn’t waste any energy, and her gave me a brilliant turn of foot in the straight.
It’s everything I could have asked for, although it wasn’t a perfect race. If it was I wouldn’t have had to take that check in between the three and two-furlong pole, but I was able to fill him up and when he got into the clear, he took off.
He was really electric and I suppose he showed a turn of foot that really top-class horses have.
He’s getting stronger and faster and it doesn’t happen to all horses but it’s certainly happened to him. I’m delighted that Marco Botti decided to go for this race, the Hong Kong International Races day is huge, it’s on the world stage and to win one of their feature race Group 1 races is incredible.
I’ve been lucky enough to have Group 1 winners in most of the (major racing) countries around the world that I’ve ridden in, but not in Hong Kong so this is maybe the final one to tick off the list. I’m glad I got him over the line today.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.