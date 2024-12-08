Oisin Murphy on winning the Hong Kong Vase aboard Giavellotto

I’m on top of the world after Giavelotto’s win in the Hong Kong Vase, what a brilliant horse.

He relaxed super, he didn’t waste any energy, and her gave me a brilliant turn of foot in the straight.

It’s everything I could have asked for, although it wasn’t a perfect race. If it was I wouldn’t have had to take that check in between the three and two-furlong pole, but I was able to fill him up and when he got into the clear, he took off.

He was really electric and I suppose he showed a turn of foot that really top-class horses have.

He’s getting stronger and faster and it doesn’t happen to all horses but it’s certainly happened to him. I’m delighted that Marco Botti decided to go for this race, the Hong Kong International Races day is huge, it’s on the world stage and to win one of their feature race Group 1 races is incredible.

I’ve been lucky enough to have Group 1 winners in most of the (major racing) countries around the world that I’ve ridden in, but not in Hong Kong so this is maybe the final one to tick off the list. I’m glad I got him over the line today.