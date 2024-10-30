Oisin Murphy looks head to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Oisin Murphy feels New Century has a favourite's chance in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar on Friday night.

The champion jockey had his first sit on the son of Kameko in California on Wednesday morning and told Ben Linfoot in Del Mar that the signs are good. “He felt super. He travelled over super and went on the turf course this morning, one lap and didn’t go very fast. I asked him for his lead changes and everything felt good. “He went for a walk in the paddock afterwards and was very chilled out so touch wood everything is going smoothly.