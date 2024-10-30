Oisin Murphy looks head to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Oisin Murphy feels New Century has a favourite's chance in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar on Friday night.
The champion jockey had his first sit on the son of Kameko in California on Wednesday morning and told Ben Linfoot in Del Mar that the signs are good.
“He felt super. He travelled over super and went on the turf course this morning, one lap and didn’t go very fast. I asked him for his lead changes and everything felt good.
“He went for a walk in the paddock afterwards and was very chilled out so touch wood everything is going smoothly.
New Century booked his trip to California when winning the Summer Stakes at Woodbine last month and has had uninterrupted preparation since.
“Andrew has been very happy with him. He would have had a quiet time after Woodbine and built back up for this trip. He had a good work at home just before he came out and Leanne rode him and was very pleased. All the signs are positive," Murphy added.
“You have to respect the European horses especially, the two Charlie Appleby runners of which Al Qudra is probably favourably drawn in four.
“New Century is in 11, Aomori City 12 and Henri Matisse a bit high as well. I’d hope if I get the right trip around then New Century deserves to be favourite and hopefully he’ll go very well.
“It’s a long enough straight if you have the right trip round and hopefully I don’t come back with any hard-luck stories.”
More from Sporting Life
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Continue reading this article...
Join for free!
Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee