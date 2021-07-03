Oisin Murphy: Dragon Symbol can prove himself on track after losing appeal

Oisin Murphy reflects on the unsuccessful Dragon Symbol appeal before discussing whip reform and his Saturday rides amongst other subjects in this week's column.

Dragon Symbol can prove himself on the track

Campanelle and Dragon Symbol duel in the Commonwealth Cup

I gave evidence at DRAGON SYMBOL’s Commonwealth Cup appeal on Thursday and it was disappointing, though not unexpected, that the result didn’t go our way. Such is life and hopefully he’ll get his just rewards later in the season. He has come out of the race well and he seems in good form. Archie Watson’s happy with him and the July Cup looks an obvious target. We’ll take it one step at a time but if he’s ready he’s ready. He had a hard race at Haydock and a hard race at Royal Ascot on slow ground, but his ability got him through those tests. He’s definitely a top of the ground horse. And while he might not have got his Group One in the appeal, I’m confident he’ll get one at the track sooner rather than later.

Snippets from Kingsclere

A sweet moment for Oisin Murphy - Alcohol Free wins the Coronation Stakes

I rode ALCOHOL FREE in work on Wednesday and she’s come out of the Coronation Stakes very well. Andrew Balding hasn’t confirmed where she’s going yet, but she has entries for the Falmouth and the July Cup at Newmarket next week. She’d be favourite for the Falmouth and she’s not ground dependent so we’ll see if she’s ready to get out on the track again at the July Festival. We’ve been putting some unraced two-year-olds through their paces at home and one that you should be seeing soon is FRANKLIN WILLIAM. By Frankel out of Kiyoshi, he’s fit and well and has been doing bits and pieces on the Downs. He’s in good shape and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on the track.

Whip reform so unnecessary

Though we knew it was coming it’s still disappointing to read about the whip reform proposals as, for me, the whip rules in the UK are strict enough already. Having said that, I am happy with the way the rules are at present, but it worries me that the BHA are carrying out their research and canvassing opinions from people who aren’t watching racing. All equine sport fans, whether that be show jumping, cross country, racing, if you were to ask them, the people who watch racing and have an interest, the vast majority are happy with the whip rules. I’m afraid lots of the BHA board and employees, and I’ve experienced it myself, they don’t even watch racing. Vast sums of money are being spent on whip reform and it’s crazy, there are so many other things we could be funding like advertising and education. When you get young people to the races and educate them about the importance of the whip, giving them a feel of it, none of them are worried about the image of racing in my experience, they understand. The people who have an issue with the whip are people who want to ban racing for good and of course they feel like that, it’s part of their agenda. Any reform just seems needless from my point of view.

Get on your Mark’s in the Coral-Eclipse

St Mark's Basilica in winning action

There might only be four runners in Saturday’s feature, the Coral-Eclipse, but what a fantastic race. Mishriff is one of the best horses in the world, St Mark’s Basilica is improving and getting the 10lb weight-for-age – it’s a fascinating renewal. There have been mumblings that it’s disappointing that only four have turned up, but in my view it takes nothing away from the race. I’d rather have four runners that can win than 10 runners with only two in there with a chance and it lessens the chances of there being a hard luck story. Even El Drama is a Listed winner and he’s unexposed with the potential to take a step up, he’s rated 109 so he’s not going to get in the way, he could improve and get involved. If you gave me the choice of ride I’d go with St Mark’s Basilica given his turn of foot and his weight-for-age allowance going into July. Mishriff is a champion and Addeybb is very good fresh, so it won’t be easy, but there are a few things that can swing the balance in the favour of Aidan O’Brien’s colt. It could be tactical, but both Mishriff and Addeybb stay well and it wouldn’t surprise me if one or both of them went forward. I can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

SANDOWN SATURDAY RIDES 1.50 – Stone Of Destiny

He’s in very good form and there looks to be lots of pace in here which will suit him. Arecibo has the form in the book with that great run in the King’s Stand at Ascot, so it’s a competitive renewal but if things fall right for Stone Of Destiny he’s not without a chance. 2.25 – Trais Fluors

I ride TRAIS FLUORS for Mick Channon in the Coral Challenge. He was disappointing at Ascot but he’d won well at Sandown before that so we have hope coming back to the course and distance. He’s up 5lb from that win here which makes life difficult for him and the one I fear above all others is Magical Morning. 3.00 – Auria

AURIA goes in the Distaff and she wouldn’t want any ‘firm’ in the going description. It was too quick for her at Newbury and as long as the ground isn’t riding too fast I’ll be happy, she has more upside to her than the market believes. I like her wide draw as she doesn’t break that quick and I’d be hopeful she can win at this level. 4.10 – Pivoine

It was great to see PIVOINE bounce back from a losing sequence with a win at Haydock last time out. He loves fast ground so the less rain the better and hopefully he can get involved in the finish. He can get too far back which isn’t ideal around here, but he’ll have his confidence back now so hopefully he can build on it. 4.45 – Run To Freedom

This is a nice ride to pick up. He’s a very lightly-raced Muhaarar colt for Henry Candy and he did nothing wrong when second at Sandown in a competitive race last time. He looks a likely favourite and I wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the race. 5.15 – Currency Exchange

This is competitive stuff. There are no stars in this race but plenty of horses with similar profiles and this horse doesn’t look badly handicapped off 78, although he does have to prove he can win off it. He’s by Night Of Thunder, a sire I like, and his wide draw doesn’t matter. It’s a big field with the potential to be quite messy, but hopefully he gets a nice trip and gets involved.

Sky Bet Sunday Series a winner

Oli Bell - hosting the Sky Bet Sunday Series