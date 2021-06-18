Sporting Life
Dragon Symbol is first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot disqualification appeal: Dragon Symbol team lose appeal

By Sporting Life
14:30 · THU July 01, 2021

Connections of Dragon Symbol have lost their appeal against the decision of the Ascot stewards to award the Commonwealth Cup to Campanelle.

The pair fought out a thrilling finish to the Group One contest at the Royal meeting, with Oisin Murphy steering Dragon Symbol to a head victory over the Frankie Dettori-ridden Campanelle.

But Dragon Symbol made contact with Campanelle on more than one occasion during the final furlong and a half, with the local stewards deeming the interference significant enough to merit reversing the placings.

Dragon Symbol’s owner Yoshiro Kubota and trainer Archie Watson opted to contest that decision via a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing, which took place on Thursday morning.

The panel viewed recordings of the race from a variety of positions, including head on, side on and from behind the field, as well as hearing extensive evidence from Dettori and Murphy as well as a brief submission from Watson.

However, following deliberation the panel opted to leave the revised result unchanged, with the win confirmed for the Wesley Ward-trained Campanelle.

