Notable Speech won the 2000 Guineas as City Of Troy disappointed | report and free video replay

The last winner of the season's first Classic to be unraced as a juvenile was way back in 1938 but Notable Speech proved that statistics aren't everything in an ever-changing field.

Charlie Appleby didn't hand the Dubawi colt his debut until January and that came at Kempton, as did his two subsequent starts. Notable Speech recorded a notably fast final furlong on the most recent of those outings to leave William Buick visibly excited but the questions remained on this first run on grass and huge step up in class.

All eyes were on hot favourite City Of Troy, last season's top European juvenile and who had been compared to Frankel by part-owner Michael Tabor. However, supporters of Aidan O'Brien's charge knew their fate by The Dip with Ryan Moore sending out distress signals and accepting the result once it was clear that the Justify colt had no response.

While City Of Troy went backwards, Rosallion - the apple of Richard Hannon's eye - travelled powerfully in the centre of the track and it looked as though he could well live up to his billing as the best horse to have ever been housed at the famous stables in Wiltshire.

He still might but he had no answer to the finishing burst of Notable Speech who powered home to win by a length and a half.

Craven Stakes winner Haatem, a stablemate of the runner-up, was a further length and three quarters adrift in third.