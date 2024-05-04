Aidan O’Brien perplexed over City Of Troy’s Qipco 2000 Guineas run

The well-backed 4/6 favourite was calm in the preliminaries but was a shadow of his two-year-old self in the race itself, off the bridle early and trailing home in ninth.

Inserted into the stalls last, Ryan Moore felt he was unhappy in the starting gates but his trainer wants to get him back to Ballydoyle and checked out after the underwhelming run.

He said: “He got upset in the stalls, Ryan said that was very unusual for him. He was very happy beforehand. There’s no about that [it was too bad to be true].

“We wouldn’t have been here if we thought he was going to do that. We just have to see why that happened. We’ll get him home and see.

“That’s the way it is, we’ll try and find out why and try not to let it happen again. Sorry about that, everyone.”