What next for QIPCO 2000 Guineas horses after Notable Speech blooms and City Of Troy flops

Ben Linfoot was our man at the track on QIPCO 2000 Guineas day as City Of Troy floundered and Charlie Appleby bounced back to the top table with the exciting Notable Speech.

The first Saturday in May, a day when dreams are made and bubbles are burst. Aidan O’Brien has felt emotions on either side of that spectrum several times over on this very day, the good times seeing him win the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on ten occasions between 1998 and 2019, a frequency which saw punters put their faith in his raiders year after year. The bad times have been few and far between, but there was Air Force Blue and Auguste Rodin, two short-priced favourites spectacularly turned over, and now it’s happened again with City Of Troy, a well-beaten 4/6 favourite who didn’t look like landing the money from any point after the stalls opened. For O’Brien his chance was compromised even before that, restlessness in the stalls put forward as a possible excuse, but he even failed to convince himself with that line as his horse was put in the starting gates last of all. The bottom line is he was never travelling, never happy, O’Brien now winless in the first Classic of the season in the last five years.

A genius trainer, responsible for some exceptional horses, he has his work cut out with this City Of Troy now. He didn’t take the eye in the paddock and he certainly didn’t take the eye in the race. Of course, we were here 12 months ago and Auguste Rodin did alright (!) after his Guineas flop, but to do it again? Another unbelievable recovery mission? We can only watch this space. In the unsaddling enclosure reserved for horses not good enough to get in the first four, tucked away from the crowds on a sunny afternoon, O’Brien was perplexed but unruffled by the whole thing. Relaxed as he held court to a few out of breath journalists, he simply explained he would take it on the chin, exchanged a gentle joke and then said ‘sorry about that, everyone.’ Such perspective is necessary in a sport that rarely follows a well-written script and Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby knows all about that. After a few golden seasons he had a low-key 2023, all relative of course – his total UK prizemoney dropping from £6.2million in 2022 to £2.8million last year. His A-listers let him down, though, and he was quiet in the British Group Ones, but victory for Notable Speech is some way to begin the bounce back. The son of Dubawi looked strong beforehand, physically imposing, and he travelled through the Guineas like a top-class miler. He put the race to bed like one, too. This horse is Notable by name and his Guineas was notable by nature – he’s the first horse to win this Classic having been unraced at two in 86 years, while he’s the first 2000 Guineas not to have run on turf beforehand having raced three times on Kempton’s polytrack.

Notable Speech is a brilliant winner of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas