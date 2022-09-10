British racing will not go ahead on Monday September 19 for the funeral of Her Late Majesty The Queen.
This will give everyone involved in British racing the opportunity to mourn Her Late Majesty’s passing and offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation.
The fixtures on Monday 19 will therefore be cancelled. Further information will be shared with participants, racecourses and racegoers in the coming days.
Racing will take place as scheduled throughout the remainder of the intervening period.