In a statement the BHA said: "All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing. Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

"From her first-ever winner Monaveen, through stars such as Carrozza and Highclere, to the unforgettable Estimate, Her Majesty The Queen has helped to shape the breed and contributed to moments on the track that will go down in sporting folklore."

BHA Chair, Joe Saumarez Smith, said: “The BHA extends our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and all those affected by this sad news.

“Racing owes an incalculable debt of gratitude, not only for Her Majesty’s dedication and commitment to the sport, but for her public advocacy of it, something that doubtless has driven the sport’s popularity and attracted a great number of fans.

“There will be many who work in racing who have enjoyed relationships with Her Majesty through the training and breeding of her horses and will be grieving.

“Our thoughts are with them, and of course the sympathies of all associated with racing are with Her Majesty The Queen’s family, on this sad day.”

A further announcement will be made tomorrow as to when racing will resume, together with additional information detailing how the sport will continue to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

