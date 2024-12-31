Graham Clark was our man at Warwick on Thursday - he rounds up the pick of the action including a poignant win for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden in the bumper.

Smart bumper scorer for Nicholls There needs to be a good reason to tackle the M5 on New Year’s Eve, but Paul Nicholls saw his decision to brave that journey from Somerset to make a rare appearance at Warwick rewarded in handsome fashion by No Drama This End. It was a case of saving the best until last after the Walk In The Park gelding took apart a useful field in stylish fashion without barely coming of second gear in the Happy New Year From Poundland Open National Hunt Flat Race. Always to the fore, the 100/30 second favourite showed an instant acceleration once given an inch of rein up the home straight by Harry Cobden to quickly put clear daylight between himself and his rivals. Although 6/5 favourite Keops Des Bordes went off in hot pursuit his efforts were not enough to reel in No Drama This End, who continued to motor down the fast lane and score by an eased down three-and-a-half lengths. And following the race Nicholls was quick to dedicate the victory to his late mentor and close friend, Paul Barber, whose sons Chris and Giles Barber own No Drama This End with Max McNeil, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

WATCH: No Drama This End win the bumper under Harry Cobden

Nicholls said: “We always thought he was quite smart. At home he had shown he was a very nice horse, but until they show it on the track you never quite know. I’m thrilled with that. “I’m going to dedicate that win to Paul Barber as his two sons are here and they own the horse with Max. "It would have been Paul’s 82nd birthday today and to have this lad win in his colours was just awesome. “He could have gone here or Exeter, where we have another nice one run tomorrow called Talk To The Man, but Max and all the boys could come here today so we said let’s go. “I was told that Dan’s was an absolute certainty, but this lad is not a bumper horse as he is next season’s horse.” Although No Drama This End was introduced at 25/1 for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power the Ditcheat handler was keen to keep things low key for the time being. He added: “We won’t do anything fancy. He could possibly be one for Aintree, but he is very much a horse for novice hurdles next season.” Crazierthandaisy digs deep for De Boinville Nico de Boinville has had his fair share of highlights during 2024 and the Grade One winning rider signed off the year on a winning note on his sole ride at the track aboard Crazierthandaisy. Having celebrated victory aboard Constitution Hill in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day before steering stablemate Sir Gino to an electrifying success on his debut over fences in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase 24 hours later. And while Crazierthandaisy has a way to go to match those heady exploits the Nicky Henderson-trained mare moved a step closer to some loftier targets later with a two length victory in the Poundland EBF Mares’ “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle.

De Boinville said of the 7/4 winner: “The ground is pretty testing out there and to be fair she has really put her head down after the last as it got a bit messy going down to the last, but she has found plenty. “Something like the final of this race at Newbury in the spring could be ideal for her. This race was only 15 days after her last run, but she has been improving each time. She will definitely get three miles in time.” Although De Boinville could not put the finger on his most memorable highlight of the season he nominated Jonbon as his star of the year. He added: “There have been plenty of good days, but I guess Jonbon saved our skin last season and he was fantastic up Aintree."

Crazierthandaisy pictured with winning connections