Newmarket Sunday Live Blog: Includes paddock updates

Follow the Newmarket Guineas Festival live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

17.20 Nyetimber Handicap Parade ring updates Lightening Mann - two handlers and quite tense, could just do with calming it down a touch. Sir Paul Ramsey - giant of a horse that looks in need of this season opener. Watching Stars - good size and coat, two handlers but perfectly relaxed, one of the better ones. Hallelujah U - again, looks fit, no issues. Merchant - smaller model, very fit and very relaxed at present, no faults. General Admission - big, lolloping stride, galloping type that looks well.

Result 1 - Rising Power 3/1 2 - Sovereign Spell 14/1

Parade ring updates Verdict: Moonfall best, professional - Sovereign Spell best of the debutants.

Sovereign Spell - very relaxed for debut, good level of fitness, two handlers but taking things well. Alkuwarrior - proper sprinting type, compact, others have more quality. Moonfall - really liked this colt on debut and he’s sharpened up - more importantly, he’s considerably more professional than majority of these. Rising Power - burly sprinting type, rare Appleby horse to come in the pre-parade, might sharpen up a touch but not unfit. French Affair - compact colt in front but fairly long backend, having a good look around. Alvin - very fit, nervy for first run out, pulling hard and will need to be well managed.

Result 1 - Spicy Marg 7/2 Winning trainer reaction Michael Bell: "She did a very good bit of work about 10 days ago. Hector Crouch rode her and she quickened up very nicely so we were hopeful. When we saw her as a yearling we were determined to buy her; I wasn't going to be beaten and then it was a question of finding an owner and Emma Banks was game on. "She'll go there [to the Marygate at York]. She'll try and do what her dam did. She's pretty high up the pecking order; we've got another nice Havana Grey filly that came from the breeze-ups but they haven't been together yet, she's only just come into the yard. She looks useful, this filly is useful and there are one or two others as well; we're holding a strong hand."

Parade ring updates Verdict: Spicy Marg best.

Twilight Star - small and slight filly, not much of her, but she’s fit. Little Havana - slight filly, playing around a little but settled enough, not much of her and more growing to do. Moira Express - rugged up presently, not much size about her, small and compact. Playing around now, rearing and throwing herself around. Spicy Marg - two handlers, very green, having a good look around as 1000 Guineas celebrations are going on, fit but will need to be kept together.

Result 1 - Desert Flower Evens favourite 2 - Flight 28/1 3 - Simmering 33/1

Desert Flower (centre) powers home to win the 1000 Guineas

Winning trainer reaction Charlie Appleby: “As I mentioned before the ground was the tightest she has run on. I always feel with that Dip, as we always like to use as the excuse, thankfully she has been through it, or across it in the Fillies’ Mile. That is why William changed her run style and said let’s just go out there and let her get on with it, rather more so than taking her back. We knew she would stay, and stay beyond, but it is always hard to assess when they split, and I know it was only a small group that split, but from the three to the two you couldn’t decipher who was quite in front really. "Everyone was coming under pressure, like ourselves, but that is just her and I was confident that once she was upsides the leaders on the stands side approaching the rising ground that it was game over now as one thing she will do is eat that hill. “It will be a healthy discussion to have as I see no reason why she won’t get further as she settles well. I know we have gone out and made it today, but she was quite happy on the front end there, but she can normally take a lead and the one thing she looks like she will do is stay, but it is a division to be looked at for sure. I see no reason why not (going to Epsom) at the moment, but they are discussions we will have as a team. “She is the best filly I’ve had by far and the filly herself deserves the plaudits today.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Desert Flower best, like Duty First as she’s come forward considerably from Newbury.

Elwateen - likeable filly, quality presence and one for the notebook, one of the better horses in here. Desert Flower - grown plenty since juvenile season and very muscled, hard to fault her - very forward physically compared to these. Lake Victoria - enough muscle definition, definitely forward enough for the day, never stands out as a great walker but she’s presenting well for her. Simmering - a lot calmer than Newbury, taking proceedings well, not grown hugely since two. Flight - muscled enough but will come forward for whatever she does today. Hey Boo - improved from Newbury, good muscle definition, fine. Chantilly Lace - holding onto coat and fit, tall and athletic filly, plenty of leg and she’ll continue to progress physically, fit. Red Letter - good muscle definition, relaxed, playing around with bit, lots to like. Duty First - really 'fittened' up since Newbury, notable improvement. Remaat - a bit behind in coat, presenting similar to Nell Gwyn, okay.

Result 1 - Story Horse 9/2 2 - Blindedbythelights 15/2 3 - Knightswood 10/1

Saffie Osborne is all smiles on Story Horse

Winning trainer reaction William Knight: “The key ingredient in a racehorse is that they have got to have that will to win. I don’t think he was that keen as when he got to the front he was nicely on it. He is two from two now under Saffie. He blew the cobwebs away at Southwell the other day, which is what we wanted, we got in off a nice weight today, and he likes fast ground. “He will drop in with you behind, and you will be fine. We tried the Cesarewitch last year, but that was too far for him, but I think he will get two miles, just dropped in a bit. He can run in these lovely staying races this year. All credit to Saffie and the horse though. I think he must get in Royal Ascot territory. I would say we would stay at a mile six for now. It would be great if he is an Ebor type of horse.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Wild Waves and Story Horse the best pair.

Liam Swagger - nice easy going horse, can present a bit round, fine. Kihavah - kept rugged up till late, fine. Cavern Club - keen in red hood and cheekpieces, fine. Story Horse - likeable type, impressing from a fitness perspective. Artistic Star - good level of fitness but getting warm and edgy. Align The Stars - always a good looking individual, similar to Nottingham. Knightswood - good walker, uses his body, fit. Oneforthegutter - will come forward for the run. Blindedbythelights - big framed horse, surprised if he doesn’t come forward for the run although muscle definition over quarters. Wild Waves - catching the eye from a fitness perspective, walking out well, positive.

Result 1 - Cinderella's Dream 11/8 favourite 2 - Elmalka 5/2

Cinderella's Dream ridden by Wiliam Buick

Winning trainer reaction Charlie Appleby: “Her home work had been great and she had sharpened up over the last two or three weeks. Will rode her with confidence as you saw there. There was a bit of a tailwind there and those on the front end can get a bit of an advantage if you try and drop one in. She is a stronger model and if anything since she has come back from Dubai it has surprised me how much she has strengthened. We took her to Dubai to do all that and to be honest with you she didn’t. She has thrived since she has been back here so that was pleasing to see. “Her lead horse at home was Beautiful Love so when she was still clicking away there and in the mix I thought Will has only got to give her the office and she will kick past them. As Will said it is not often you come into the Dip still pulling with a double handful. “Our plan was to go back to America and to go to Saratoga for the Diana and have a crack at that. Going on a little bit the grand plan is to work back from the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders’ Cup as we were a bit unlucky there last year. That will be our main aim."

Parade ring updates Verdict: Elmalka best. No major negatives.

Cinderella's Dream - pulling in the parade and getting a bit warm, definitely improve for whatever happens today. Beautiful Love - better of the two Godolphin horses, muscly and has a bit of quality about her. Running Lion - can be a little difficult to judge and always has been, but she looks like she’ll come forward for whatever she does today. Elmalka - never the biggest eye catcher in the paddock but, for her, she looks in great order. Well muscled and relaxed. Secret Satire - not unfit but probably less forward than some of the Balding horses on reappearance, taking things in her stride.

Result 1 - Falakeyah 6/4 favourite 2 - Life Is Beautiful 9/1

Falakeyah, ridden by Jim Crowley

Winning trainer reaction Owen Burrows: “You have got to be very impressed with her. There was no real plan as such. We just sort of said see where she lands out of the gates. She is a big filly, with a big stride, and we didn’t want to be pulling her out of that. She set her own fractions and did it the hard way as such. She killed them off about two down. She got a little bit lonely in front, and probably got a bit tired, which she is more than entitled to, but it was good. She is only a once raced filly that won on the all-weather at the backend, so you never know (if they will handle the track) until you try them, but she is a well balanced filly and you hope they go on it. “She just changed her legs in The Dip a couple of times, but they are entitled to do that. She is very exciting. She showed us a fair level at home last year. I trained the half sister who always promised to be a nice filly. She was a mid-80 filly and she was slightly unlucky in the Sandringham. She has a bit more scope than that filly and her mind is a bit better. “We will have a chat with team Shadwell, but Jim just said there that a mile and a half might just be far enough for her. Put it this way I wouldn’t be telling everybody to back her for the Oaks yet. Possibly (the Prix de Diane) could be for her as that was mentioned.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: All very tense, inexperienced fillies. Worth noting Anna Swan has become increasingly agitated which she did not do at Yarmouth last year, negative. Janey Mackers best from a fitness perspective, Sand Gazelle second best.

Trad Jazz - big powerful filly, two handlers on and she’s pulling around the pre-parade, fine. Falakeyah - very fit, throwing her head around, two handlers, using energy at the moment. Janey Mackers - upright filly, little tight and tense at the moment, well forward though and makes some appeal. Missed the pre-parade totally and went straight to the parade ring. Qilin Queen - sweating on neck and having a good look at everything with red hood on. No fitness concerns but on edge. Anna Swan - two handlers and keen to get on with the job. Well muscled over quarters, might tighten up over ribs but not unfit. Life Is Beautiful - confident, forward moving filly, big swinging walk. Sand Gazelle - lighter framed of the two Gosden runners, athletic and appeals as a ten furlong filly. A little tentative, but temperament rather than greenness.

Saturday 17.50 Nyetimber Handicap Video replay:

Result 1 - Great Chieftain 6/1 2 - Classic Encounter 5/2 favourite 3 - Mr Baloo 14/1 Winning trainer reaction Oliver Cole: "It's nice to see him back, obviously the last two runs weren't ideal, and hopefully he'll progress from here; that's the plan. Wouldn't be scared to go back up in trip."

Parade ring updates Verdict: Dolce Courage and Longhaired General the picks from the paddock. Cogitate has just sweated up too much for me, negative

He's A Gentleman: In late, just okay. Mirsky: Fit and lean for seasonal debut. Waiting All Night: Just okay. Dolce Courage: Looks very well, good, strong sort, likeable. Cogitate: A touch keen, otherwise fine. Now getting very warm, in a lather under saddle. Great Chieftain: Looking fitter than for last run, has improved. Classic Encounter: Looks well, no issues. Mr Baloo: Not the biggest but fine. Darkness: Fit and well, good coat. Longhaired General: Very fit after recent Ascot run. Crack Shot: Okay, on toes, touch warm. Al Rufaa: Needs run. Sterling Knight: Okay. Charming Whisper: Good coat, but warm and some tail-flashing going on. Also very sweaty now. 17.15 Aston Martin 'Confined' Handicap Video replay:

Result 1 - Silver Ghost 12/1 2 - Solar Army 15/2 3 - White Crown Star 4/1 Winning trainer reaction Emma Lavelle: “I would say most of the yard would have had a little bit of the 25s yesterday as this was always the plan. Newbury was a prep run for this as it was down the road. She was just a bit gassy and she just needed it, but this was always the plan. How many times do we have times where plans don’t work out, so it was lovely to see that happen today. “Barry (Fenton) rides her everyday at home so she probably thought she was nearly loose here today. She just got chinned on the line in a valuable maiden on the July Course. In all fairness I would say she is a nice filly. She is as hard as nails and loves top of the ground. We can have a look at some of those nice handicaps now.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Beronia and Hunky Dory best pair.

Rogue Diplomat: Red hood, relaxed enough, fine. Silver Ghost: Carrying some condition, not as fit as others in the field. Rockin' The Boat: Two handlers, on toes but in very good order, fit. Beronia: Very fit, muscular over quarters, spot on. Solar Army: Lively, purposeful walk, good level of fitness. Noble Guest: Looks okay, probably not presenting as well as last time. Louie The Legend: Very strong in pre-parade, bit behind in the coat, but fit with good muscle definition. Gilet: Fit enough for routine, messing about a little with his head, okay. White Crown Star: Presenting similar to last time, fit but hasn’t progressed physically over the last few runs. Hunky Dory: Fit after a break, nice walker, smart. Nahash: Very fit, nice physical but has been a little green.

Result 1 - Invictus Gold 10/3 favourite 2 - American Style 10/1 3 - So Darn Hot 8/1 Winning trainer reaction: Jackie Clover: “We felt he came forward for his last run at Newmarket as he was quite behind in his coat. He is a sprinter, but we have not done much with him. In his demeanour he seemed well and we were quite keen to see him on better ground. He had never run on quick ground and I think that has brought about the improvement today. “The day he ran here the last day it rained, but we really wanted to see him on quicker ground. He ran quite well at York in the Rockingham, but I felt he was blunted that day by the heavy ground as he is quite a quick horse. I would say we will look at stakes races now. I think he is worth a try in Listed company, especially if there is a three year old six furlong sprint somewhere. “Maybe we could look to go to France as he is quite ground versatile, and he is a very easy horse to ride.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: American Style the pick, looks superb. No huge negatives although worth reiterating Uncle Don has been quite vocal and green at times.

Principality: Late in, on toes but fit. Carbine Harvester: Rug off now, he's fine. Invictus Gold: Rug off, very fit, looks well. Hoodie Hoo: Compact, fit, fine. American Style: Strong, good coat, looks in very good order. The Dragon King: Okay for first run of the year. Stormy Impact: Looks lean for reappearance, bit warm but okay. So Darn Hot: Fit and fine, no issues. Milford: Strong, dragging his two lasses around the pre-parade, looks in need of this. They're going to lose control of the 2 in a minute, he's far too keen Toomuchforme: Coat a little dull, is okay. Dark Cloud Rising: On toes, looked well at Pontefract and does so again here. Uncle Don: Good sprint sort, looks well, clearly done plenty of work for comeback. Having a bit of a shout now

Result 1 - El Cordobes 4/1 2 - French Master 11/8 favourite

Parade ring updates Verdict: Insanity best, Speriamo not far off.

El Cordobes: Might come on a touch for this, just okay. Struth: Fit, good coat, no issues. Speriamo: Looks well and nicely on toes. Lavender Hill Mob: Just okay, possibly in need of a break after a busy-ish winter. Lieber Power: Fine, better for last run. Insanity: Good size and fairly straight for reappearance, looks well in coat. French Master: In need of the run and, remarkably, green after three runs (shouting).

Result: 1 - Ruling Court 9/2 2 - Field Of Gold 15/8 favourite 3 - Shadow of Light 6/1

Ruling Court after winning the 2000 Guineas

Winning trainer reaction: Charlie Appleby: "That probably was the hardest decision William has had to make as he has never had to get off a champion two-year-old to jump on a horse like Ruling Court. It hasn’t been a testing week by any stretch, but the pair of us have been playing mind games thinking have we got it right or wrong, because at the end of the day ultimately we want William to be on the right horses. My position is to be steering him, as much as he is doing his lion’s share of it as well. "In doing what we have done today there is a lot of satisfaction, but relief as well because when the pair of them came up the hill I thought this could be a proper duel now, but anyway the result went the right way. You know me, as I always say, that if I look worried the rest of the yard better start panicking. I enjoy keeping a steady hand on the flotilla. “It was one of those years that it was unusual to be steering someone away from a champion two-year-old. I was thinking Will, this horse will stay, and he has pleased us, and he was that ‘if’ horse as we haven’t got to the bottom of him. “Full credit to the guys at home. To be fair the work you guys came up and saw at the Craven Meeting was simple work as I didn’t want him to have a hard piece of work up here as he is a light framed horse, but it surprised me how much he jumped forward for that bit of work. "As much as Shadow Of Light jumped forward, the winner jumped forward too, bearing in mind one had a good bit of work. You saw Shadow Of Light that morning and he fell through the line, but he didn’t do that today. It was great, and great for the team."

Parade ring updates Verdict: Scorthy Champ best, worth noting that Field Of Gold is more relaxed than Craven.

Field Of Gold: Big framed colt, has definitely sharpened up from the Craven. Started with two handlers and he’s relaxed; he was slightly tricky last time. Benevento: Lovely loose walker, uses his body well, good level of fitness. Ruling Court: Well balanced colt, kept nice and relaxed, fine. Seagulls Eleven: Always been a leggy colt, on his toes but tends to do so, not a concern, fit. Shadow Of Light: Muscular, bulky colt, more of a sprinting type. Hasn’t improved markedly since racecourse gallop during craven from fitness perspective. Expanded: Big, scopey colt, fit for the day, interesting prospect for the rest of the season as he’ll continue to progress physically. Scorthy Champ: Stands out from a fitness perspective, hard fit, not a lot of size compared to some of these but well balanced. Green Impact: Looks well, good coat condition, walks out nicely, likeable. Tornado Alert: Slightly warm, still looking around a little bit and showing minor signs of inexperience. Yah Mo Be There: Muscled and tightened up since last saw him, but possibly lacking quality of others. Wimbledon Hawkeye: Still a bit behind in his coat, got a little warm but no major concerns, okay.

Result 1 - Rumstar 7/1 2 - She's Quality 20/1 3 - Clarendon House 12/1

Rumstar wins the Palace House

Winning trainer reaction: Jonny Portman: “We have been very much looking forward to running him. It seems to have been a long time since last October waiting for him to get back on the track. He has been in fantastic form, looking great. He looks stronger this year and it is just great to be back and having him back winning in this company. “We were worried at Ascot (last year) that it would be too soft, but he coped with it. I think he is fine, unless it is too heavy, and I didn’t think he wanted real firm ground either, but when they are going over five furlongs they don’t really notice. The Rowley Mile has been very kind to me and we have won lots of nice races here. I think we had him where we wanted him. He is definitely a stronger horse. “I had to ring the owner up the other day to ask permission to spend £4,000, or whatever it is, to enter him at Royal Ascot, and he still hasn’t recovered, that is why he isn’t here today! Now I’ve spent that money he has probably got to go there now. Do I think he is a Group One horse? I think that is probably optimistic. With these sprinters they do the talking. Group One races are a different ball game though, so we are under no illusions of the task.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: She's Quality and Beautiful Diamond the best pair.

Democracy Dilemma: Very on toes, will need to be managed, mounting early. No Half Measures: Taller filly than you’d expect for a sprinter, fair level of fitness. Seven Questions: Edgy, sweaty, can be tricky in paddock, okay. Clarendon House: Sweating lightly, okay. Pepsi Cat: Fair definition over quarters, but still coming forward. Beautiful Diamond: Probably seen her look better in the coat but she’s undoubtedly fit, like. Washington Heights: A little edgy, room for further improvement fitness-wise. Twilight Calls: Needs the run, will improve. Tropical Storm: Liked as a juvenile, grown into himself and matured. Definitely seen him look better but not short of fitness. Rumstar: Will come forward for the run. She's Quality: Really catching the eye, walking out well, good level of fitness.

Result 1 - Fox Legacy 15/2 2 - Bopedro 33/1 3 - Arabian Light 7/2

Fox Legacy wins under Oisin Murphy

Winning trainer reaction: Andrew Balding: “He has been working well. I know Sir Michael (Stoute) and his team really liked him last year. He is one of those that has been well looked after and he is entitled to keep developing. He had been working well, but it was his first run for us. We were hopeful rather than coming here expecting to win. He could possibly be one for Royal Ascot. “He is a grand horse and I’m delighted to have him. There aren’t many races at nine furlongs, but Oisin felt a mile and a quarter would be no problem, and obviously he won well over that trip last year.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Fox Legacy and Arabian Light the best pair. Sean: Burly type, just okay. Hand Of God: Not unfit but will come forward for the run a touch and a little behind in the coat. Approval: Sweating a touch, fair enough definition for return after a break. Arabian Light: Two handlers, red hood, muscular gelding, likeable. Metallo: Has got quite warm, small concern with weather dropping cold. Desperate Dan: In good order for return, catching the eye with plenty of scope. Born Ruler: Big framed horse, very strong in pre-parade, will come forward. Galeron: Very on toes in pre-parade, need to monitor, okay. Fox Legacy: Fairly fit for return after a break, good muscle definition over quarters. Silver Sword: Liked last time, presenting similarly, okay. Getting a little on toes, he can do. Not a major concern Bopedro: Sharpened up a little since last time, but others appeal more. Dutch Decoy: Least liked of the Johnston pair, big frame and will continue to improve for runs. Urban Sprawl: Can tell he’s been kept busy, good level of fitness.

Result: 1 More Thunder 11/4 favourite 2 Aramram 11/2 3 Two Tribes 9/1

More Thunder (right) edges a thriller

Winning trainer reaction: William Haggas: “That was good. Tom (Marquand) said he hit a ridge at the wrong time, but he stayed on well. He said he is plenty fast enough. At some stage he is going to go into stakes races, but at the moment he is low enough in the handicap to be competitive in handicaps. “That is a good thing (that he proves he goes on any ground). He had three pounds less than he should have done and that three pounds less has made the difference. We thought he showed a bit of speed in the spring so we thought we would try him over six furlongs. I didn’t want him to be free and he certainly doesn’t do that over six furlongs. “He is already going up to 97, and he won off 94 today, so that is nearly stakes class, but not quite so he has got a bit more to do. I would say we would look at the Wokingham next at Royal Ascot.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Purosangue and Woodhay Wonder the best pair. Aramram: Impressive physical and was pick last time, he’s a bit more on his toes and sweaty today. No major concerns but worth noting. Orne: Small and narrow gelding, has come forward and muscled up since Newbury. Indian Run: Hasn’t come forward that much from Newmarket run, okay. Woodhay Wonder: Similar presentation to when third on reappearance, likeable enough. Silky Wilkie: Been kept busy and fit, fine. Inishfallen: Still think he will come forward for racing, quite a big frame. Stanage: Muscled up since last run where we thought he’d come forward, like. Purosangue: A little on toes, but very fit, like. Lethal Levi: Looks in good order, walking out well. Two Tribes: Poor walker but muscled up enough for return. More Thunder: Tightened up since last time, looks in good order. Run Boy Run: Okay, fair level of fitness. Aberama Gold: Lacks class of a few of these, fine.

Result: 1 Tiger Bay 11/1 2 Frost At Dawn 4/1 3 Vadream 9/1

Tiger Bay wins at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction: Henry Candy: “She seems to have improved a lot over the winter, but she hasn’t quite got her coat yet. There is a little bit more to come, but Trevor (Whelan) was thrilled today. She had plenty to find. She had been doing a lot of work with Run To Freedom, who ran well in the Abernant, so she was fit enough. I didn’t think she was going to get into it early on, but she found plenty. “I thought we would be lucky to get third place. Her run at Pontefract was very good last year. Overall I didn’t think her form was quite good enough, but she stayed in training to try and get some black type so she was going to be running in these races and she has done the job. “I think she really ought to go seven furlongs as she was taken off her feet there and I didn’t think they were going particularly fast. The entries for the Chartwell are on Monday, but that will come too soon for her, so that is out of the question. I’d like to run her against her own sex ideally, but a three pounds allowance is a three pounds allowance, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we mixed it with the boys later on. The John Of Gaunt is a possibility, but I’ll have to think about it.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: A few of these are quite edgy, Frost At Dawn best, Biniorella Bay to outrun expectations. Unequal Love: In good order, coat condition looks great. Will tighten up for this but not unfit. Vadream: Well behaved in the pre-parade, she can be a bit buzzy. Fine. Will go to post early. Pure Angel: Strong in the pre-parade and lightly sweating, would like to see her settle a touch. Tiger Bay: Fair coat condition but will come forward for the run. Frost At Dawn: Greys are often hard to judge but good muscle definition over quarters, relaxed with two handlers. Biniorella Bay: A touch light and on her toes, but fitness not in question. Adaay In Devon: Will still come forward for a run. Nighteyes: Would need to settle, a little agitated.

Circe wins the finale at Newmarket

Video replay:

Result: 1st Circe 2nd Santa Savana

Parade ring updates Verdict: Santa Savana and Circe the best pair Rosy Affair: Easy going despite wearing red hood. Fit enough for return although she should come forward a touch. No concerns. Circe: Always been a filly who impressed physically and she's continued to improve at four. No negatives. Rhythmic Acclaim: Rangy mare and can tell she's been kept busy. No fitness concerns. Pearl Of Windsor: Very sweat ad warm. Will continue to improve with racing. Santa Savana: Wears red hood but not required. Good level of fitness. Like. Searchingtheblues: Heavily sweating, a little bit agitated. Would be concern. Ormolulu: Big-framed mare. A little busy in the pre-parade but generally fine. Cressida Wildes: Another heavily sweating. Generally OK but others preferred. 16.05 Jockey Club Stakes

Andrew Balding - another winner

Winning trainer reaction: Andrew Balding: "He is a high class horse that has some good form from last year and the second is a very good horse as well. I’m delighted as he had been a big disappointment in the John Porter so it is nice to see him back on track. I think the cheek pieces helped as he was pretty solid at the end of the race. It was an excellent performance.” “He is in the Coronation Cup, but I think we will probably wait for the Hardwicke Stakes as he has had a hard enough race. It would be nice to have runners with a chance for King Power at the Royal meeting so that is the most likely aim."

Video replay

Result: 1st Bellum Justum 11/2 2nd Silver Knott 10/11 favourite

Parade ring updates Verdict: Siding with Divina race here, she's very fit and looks better than at Newbury. Bellum Justum: Noted needing the run at Newbury. Has tightened up and looks far better. Divina Grace: Fit when winning at Newbury but has probably come forward in her coat. Couldn't put you off. Ambiente Friendly: Undoubtedly tightened up since his run here lat time. Still doesn't hugely fill the eye though. Silver Knott: Two handlers, red hood, not unfit and wouldn't put you off but think he'll sharpen up slighty.

Miss Information wins at Newarket

Winning trainer reaction: Andrew Balding: "We were happy with the way she had come on for her first run. It wasn’t going to be too much of a muddle, but it almost was tactically, but she did it well. She is a lovely filly and hopefully she can keep progressing. You watch the race last time and she came there to run a massive race, but she just got tired so we were expecting her to improve today. “She is still in the handicap system. We might look at the Victoria Cup if it doesn’t come too soon as it is a week tomorrow. We will put it all in the mix. Something like the Bunbury Cup could work well as she obviously likes Newmarket.”

Video replay

Result 1st Miss Information 3/1 2nd Physique 4/1 3rd Local Hero 14/1 Parade ring updates: Verdict: Hard to see past Fifty Nifty here, he and Alzahir best by a long way. Local Hero: Got a little warm but no major concerns. Miss Information: Liked her last time at Newmarket and she's profiling similar. Couldn't put you off. Jumby: Always presents a bit heavy, never going to look the fittest in the parade ring. Fine. Alzahir: Early eyecatcher, high level of fitness for a big-framed gelding. Fifty Nifty: On his toes and full of it in the pre-parade. Hasn't got warm and everyone unconcerned. Ready for action rather than a negative. Physique: Similar presentation to Doncaster and Newmarket on last two runs, no notable change. 14.55 Betfred 'The Classic Bookmaker' Handicap

Fort George shows improved form

Winning reaction: Alex Cole, racing manager to owners Jim and Fitri Hay, said: “The gelding helped him. We try to buy horses that have a bit of a future in them so anything at two is a bit of a bonus. He is a lovely horse that is going the right way and he has done his job today. I’m not a huge fan of the all-weather as it is slightly one dimensional. “We were very disappointed at Newcastle, but with hindsight it served its purpose and he got a nice mark and he has won here today well, but they went very fast.

Ed Walker has done a fantastic job with him so hopefully there is more to come.” Video replay

Result 1st Fort George 10/3 2nd Molveno 16/1 3rd Spectacular View 7/2 4th Best Rate 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Spectacular View and Best Rate the best pair Dantes Lad: Not unfit, good definition over quarters but expect to see him sharpen up for the run. Big Sip: Throwing head plenty in the pre-parade and got a touch warm. Others appeal more. Hornsea Bay: Has become very warm on the neck but temperature has increased. Muscular colt, but behind in his coat. Molveno: Very on toes but nice physical, burly colt with plenty of muscle. Best Rate: Catching the eye on fitness, notable muscle definition over quarters. Fort George: Last in, has become quite warm and looks like he'll come forward. Wild Nature: Moderate to heavy sweat now, two handlers. Fit enough. Spectacular View: Notably fit for return after break. Lightly framed. 14.20 Trustatrader King Charles II Stakes

Cosmic Year wins under Ryan Moore

Winning trainer reaction: Harry Charlton: "The race didn’t pan out exactly how you would have wanted it to as the two to his right split right. Ryan said he thought they were all going to go that way, but they didn’t and he wished he would have followed them as he would have been more impressive if had that lead to the one pole. As it were he has had to let him slide along three down. “He has not handled the Dip perfectly, but Ryan liked the way he knuckled down in the final furlong. Barry (Mahon) and Prince Khalid’s family have made the right call in that they had three horses that could have run in the 2000 Guineas.Ryan said he could see why I didn’t want to come here for a quick ground 2000 Guineas. “He said that was absolutely fine. He said he would be quite comfortable, and Oisin had said this before, that he would be comfortable trying the quicker ground when meeting the rising ground at Ascot. We are lucky we have got some good horses around, but I think he has got a lot of potential to come.” "We have come here with the view of going to the Irish Guineas. I think the plan will still be to go to Ireland and I think that will suit better.You get a good pace there and you can ride them a bit differently. Whether that leads on to a St James’s Palace Stakes I think that will depend on results, and results of the 2000 Guineas tomorrow. “He is quick, but one of the benefits we have seen in all his races is that he has been able to relax, like he did at Sandown Park with no cover, and at Kempton Park with no pace. He has this chameleon ability to be happy going 32mph to quicken up to 43mph and that will hold him in good stead in better quality races.”

Video replay

Result: 1st Cosmic Year 6/4 favourite 2nd Marvelman 16/1 3rd Diego Ventura 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Diego Veentura best; Pellitory next best. La Botte: Nice enough physical although looks like he'll keep coming forward for runs. Cosmic Year: Well balanced, good walker, a little agitated with a second handler and still learning. Port Light: Rangier type than some of these and walks out well. Pellitory: Happily dismissed when he won last time but he's catching the eye now more. Strengthened up and scopey. The Waco Kid: Looks improved from his last run although he hasn't grown from two. Better but others still appeal more. Chancellor: Long horse, wears red hood but always ben relaxed when we've seen him. Looks OK. Marvelman: Compact, wears red hood but been very relaxed. Fine. Big Cyril: Well balanced and clearly fit. Sweating noticeably and needs to be managed. Diego Ventura: Impressive physical, smaller, muscular colt, sprinting type. No fitness concerns on return. 13.45 Nyetimber Newmarket Stakes

Alpine Trail is away and clear at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction: Charlie Appleby said: “He has done nothing wrong. Even at home he has never been an exciting horse to watch, but the lads say he is a hard horse to get past if you have one in the gallop with him. He has done it all nicely today. I think what he has shown is that he stays. Stepping up to the mile and a half he might improve and he might take another step forward again. He was just a big raw Dubawi that needed a bit of time. He was purchased at Deauville and we just gave him all the time and he got and he has repaid us so far.” According to Appeby the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, May 10th, could be next up for the Alpine Trail, who was introduced at 25/1 for the Betfred Derby, which he needs supplementing for, by Paddy Power. He added: “We could pop him in something like the Lingfield Derby Trial. Do I think he is really a Derby horse, I don’t know, because as we say he doesn’t jump out at home, but you can’t fault what he is doing on the track. He is not in the Derby, but at any stage we can pop him in. I think let’s step him up to Lingfield and see what materialises from there.”

Video replay

Result: 1st Alpine Trail 10/11 favourite 2nd Nebras

Parade ring updates: Verdict: Alpine Trail best. Alpine Trail: Instant eyecatcher, muscular, well put together, added a second handler as little on toes. Relaxed now. Positive. Ernst Blofeld: Big, strong colt has become quite warm but likeable. Wears red hood and has show few signs of inexperience but no concerns. Nebras: Strengthened up since two. Always been a muscular type, become a little warm. Harvey: Sweaty and being quite strong in the pre-parade. Big colt with plenty of presence, not unfit but you'd expect him to come forward a touch from whatever he does today. Heavily sweating now, would be a concern. WITHDRAWN Aurel: Impressive physical, tall, leggy and athletic. Still green, expect he will learn plenty from today. 13.10 Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Zgharta wins the opener at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction Andrew Balding: "It is a relief that she is a winner but she probably didn’t quite see out the trip as well as we hoped so we would have to consider coming back down in trip. I thought she would stay it well, but Hollie just felt she was running on fumes a little bit in the last half-a-furlong. I think her class and experience has got her through it. “Time will tell, but I think there were some nice fillies in the race and it wasn’t a bad effort. We could possibly look at the Sandringham with her, but we want to discuss it with Imad (Alsagar) and we will see how he feels, but it is a possibility.”

Video replay:

Result: 1st Zgharta 13/8 favourite 2nd Pearla 10/3