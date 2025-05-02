Newmarket Saturday Live Blog: Includes paddock updates

Follow the Newmarket Guineas Festival live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

14.55 Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Palace House Stakes Parade ring updates Beautiful Diamond: Probably seen her look better in the coat but she’s undoubtedly fit, like. Washington Heights: A little edgy, room for further improvement fitness-wise. Twilight Calls: Needs the run, will improve. Tropical Storm: Liked as a juvenile, grown into himself and matured. Definitely seen him look better but not short of fitness. Rumstar: Will come forward for the run. She's Quality: Really catching the eye, walking out well, good level of fitness.

Result 1 - Fox Legacy 15/2

2 - Bopedro 33/1

3 - Arabian Light 7/2

Parade ring updates Verdict: Fox Legacy and Arabian Light the best pair. Sean: Burly type, just okay. Hand Of God: Not unfit but will come forward for the run a touch and a little behind in the coat. Approval: Sweating a touch, fair enough definition for return after a break. Arabian Light: Two handlers, red hood, muscular gelding, likeable. Metallo: Has got quite warm, small concern with weather dropping cold. Desperate Dan: In good order for return, catching the eye with plenty of scope. Born Ruler: Big framed horse, very strong in pre-parade, will come forward. Galeron: Very on toes in pre-parade, need to monitor, okay. Fox Legacy: Fairly fit for return after a break, good muscle definition over quarters. Silver Sword: Liked last time, presenting similarly, okay. Getting a little on toes, he can do. Not a major concern Bopedro: Sharpened up a little since last time, but others appeal more. Dutch Decoy: Least liked of the Johnston pair, big frame and will continue to improve for runs. Urban Sprawl: Can tell he’s been kept busy, good level of fitness.

Result: 1 More Thunder 11/4 favourite

2 Aramram 11/2

3 Two Tribes 9/1

More Thunder (right) edges a thriller

Winning trainer reaction: William Haggas: “That was good. Tom (Marquand) said he hit a ridge at the wrong time, but he stayed on well. He said he is plenty fast enough. At some stage he is going to go into stakes races, but at the moment he is low enough in the handicap to be competitive in handicaps. “That is a good thing (that he proves he goes on any ground). He had three pounds less than he should have done and that three pounds less has made the difference. We thought he showed a bit of speed in the spring so we thought we would try him over six furlongs. I didn’t want him to be free and he certainly doesn’t do that over six furlongs. “He is already going up to 97, and he won off 94 today, so that is nearly stakes class, but not quite so he has got a bit more to do. I would say we would look at the Wokingham next at Royal Ascot.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: Purosangue and Woodhay Wonder the best pair. Aramram: Impressive physical and was pick last time, he’s a bit more on his toes and sweaty today. No major concerns but worth noting. Orne: Small and narrow gelding, has come forward and muscled up since Newbury. Indian Run: Hasn’t come forward that much from Newmarket run, okay. Woodhay Wonder: Similar presentation to when third on reappearance, likeable enough. Silky Wilkie: Been kept busy and fit, fine. Inishfallen: Still think he will come forward for racing, quite a big frame. Stanage: Muscled up since last run where we thought he’d come forward, like. Purosangue: A little on toes, but very fit, like. Lethal Levi: Looks in good order, walking out well. Two Tribes: Poor walker but muscled up enough for return. More Thunder: Tightened up since last time, looks in good order. Run Boy Run: Okay, fair level of fitness. Aberama Gold: Lacks class of a few of these, fine.

Result: 1 Tiger Bay 11/1

2 Frost At Dawn 4/1

3 Vadream 9/1

Tiger Bay wins at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction: Henry Candy: “She seems to have improved a lot over the winter, but she hasn’t quite got her coat yet. There is a little bit more to come, but Trevor (Whelan) was thrilled today. She had plenty to find. She had been doing a lot of work with Run To Freedom, who ran well in the Abernant, so she was fit enough. I didn’t think she was going to get into it early on, but she found plenty. “I thought we would be lucky to get third place. Her run at Pontefract was very good last year. Overall I didn’t think her form was quite good enough, but she stayed in training to try and get some black type so she was going to be running in these races and she has done the job. “I think she really ought to go seven furlongs as she was taken off her feet there and I didn’t think they were going particularly fast. The entries for the Chartwell are on Monday, but that will come too soon for her, so that is out of the question. I’d like to run her against her own sex ideally, but a three pounds allowance is a three pounds allowance, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we mixed it with the boys later on. The John Of Gaunt is a possibility, but I’ll have to think about it.”

Parade ring updates Verdict: A few of these are quite edgy, Frost At Dawn best, Biniorella Bay to outrun expectations. Unequal Love: In good order, coat condition looks great. Will tighten up for this but not unfit. Vadream: Well behaved in the pre-parade, she can be a bit buzzy. Fine. Will go to post early. Pure Angel: Strong in the pre-parade and lightly sweating, would like to see her settle a touch. Tiger Bay: Fair coat condition but will come forward for the run. Frost At Dawn: Greys are often hard to judge but good muscle definition over quarters, relaxed with two handlers. Biniorella Bay: A touch light and on her toes, but fitness not in question. Adaay In Devon: Will still come forward for a run. Nighteyes: Would need to settle, a little agitated.

Circe wins the finale at Newmarket

Video replay:

Result: 1st Circe 2nd Santa Savana

Parade ring updates Verdict: Santa Savana and Circe the best pair Rosy Affair: Easy going despite wearing red hood. Fit enough for return although she should come forward a touch. No concerns. Circe: Always been a filly who impressed physically and she's continued to improve at four. No negatives. Rhythmic Acclaim: Rangy mare and can tell she's been kept busy. No fitness concerns. Pearl Of Windsor: Very sweat ad warm. Will continue to improve with racing. Santa Savana: Wears red hood but not required. Good level of fitness. Like. Searchingtheblues: Heavily sweating, a little bit agitated. Would be concern. Ormolulu: Big-framed mare. A little busy in the pre-parade but generally fine. Cressida Wildes: Another heavily sweating. Generally OK but others preferred. 16.05 Jockey Club Stakes

Andrew Balding - another winner

Winning trainer reaction: Andrew Balding: "He is a high class horse that has some good form from last year and the second is a very good horse as well. I’m delighted as he had been a big disappointment in the John Porter so it is nice to see him back on track. I think the cheek pieces helped as he was pretty solid at the end of the race. It was an excellent performance.” “He is in the Coronation Cup, but I think we will probably wait for the Hardwicke Stakes as he has had a hard enough race. It would be nice to have runners with a chance for King Power at the Royal meeting so that is the most likely aim."

Video replay

Result: 1st Bellum Justum 11/2 2nd Silver Knott 10/11 favourite

Parade ring updates Verdict: Siding with Divina race here, she's very fit and looks better than at Newbury. Bellum Justum: Noted needing the run at Newbury. Has tightened up and looks far better. Divina Grace: Fit when winning at Newbury but has probably come forward in her coat. Couldn't put you off. Ambiente Friendly: Undoubtedly tightened up since his run here lat time. Still doesn't hugely fill the eye though. Silver Knott: Two handlers, red hood, not unfit and wouldn't put you off but think he'll sharpen up slighty.

Miss Information wins at Newarket

Winning trainer reaction: Andrew Balding: "We were happy with the way she had come on for her first run. It wasn’t going to be too much of a muddle, but it almost was tactically, but she did it well. She is a lovely filly and hopefully she can keep progressing. You watch the race last time and she came there to run a massive race, but she just got tired so we were expecting her to improve today. “She is still in the handicap system. We might look at the Victoria Cup if it doesn’t come too soon as it is a week tomorrow. We will put it all in the mix. Something like the Bunbury Cup could work well as she obviously likes Newmarket.”

Video replay

Result 1st Miss Information 3/1 2nd Physique 4/1 3rd Local Hero 14/1 Parade ring updates: Verdict: Hard to see past Fifty Nifty here, he and Alzahir best by a long way. Local Hero: Got a little warm but no major concerns. Miss Information: Liked her last time at Newmarket and she's profiling similar. Couldn't put you off. Jumby: Always presents a bit heavy, never going to look the fittest in the parade ring. Fine. Alzahir: Early eyecatcher, high level of fitness for a big-framed gelding. Fifty Nifty: On his toes and full of it in the pre-parade. Hasn't got warm and everyone unconcerned. Ready for action rather than a negative. Physique: Similar presentation to Doncaster and Newmarket on last two runs, no notable change. 14.55 Betfred 'The Classic Bookmaker' Handicap

Fort George shows improved form

Winning reaction: Alex Cole, racing manager to owners Jim and Fitri Hay, said: “The gelding helped him. We try to buy horses that have a bit of a future in them so anything at two is a bit of a bonus. He is a lovely horse that is going the right way and he has done his job today. I’m not a huge fan of the all-weather as it is slightly one dimensional. “We were very disappointed at Newcastle, but with hindsight it served its purpose and he got a nice mark and he has won here today well, but they went very fast.

Ed Walker has done a fantastic job with him so hopefully there is more to come.” Video replay

Result 1st Fort George 10/3 2nd Molveno 16/1 3rd Spectacular View 7/2 4th Best Rate 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Spectacular View and Best Rate the best pair Dantes Lad: Not unfit, good definition over quarters but expect to see him sharpen up for the run. Big Sip: Throwing head plenty in the pre-parade and got a touch warm. Others appeal more. Hornsea Bay: Has become very warm on the neck but temperature has increased. Muscular colt, but behind in his coat. Molveno: Very on toes but nice physical, burly colt with plenty of muscle. Best Rate: Catching the eye on fitness, notable muscle definition over quarters. Fort George: Last in, has become quite warm and looks like he'll come forward. Wild Nature: Moderate to heavy sweat now, two handlers. Fit enough. Spectacular View: Notably fit for return after break. Lightly framed. 14.20 Trustatrader King Charles II Stakes

Cosmic Year wins under Ryan Moore

Winning trainer reaction: Harry Charlton: "The race didn’t pan out exactly how you would have wanted it to as the two to his right split right. Ryan said he thought they were all going to go that way, but they didn’t and he wished he would have followed them as he would have been more impressive if had that lead to the one pole. As it were he has had to let him slide along three down. “He has not handled the Dip perfectly, but Ryan liked the way he knuckled down in the final furlong. Barry (Mahon) and Prince Khalid’s family have made the right call in that they had three horses that could have run in the 2000 Guineas.Ryan said he could see why I didn’t want to come here for a quick ground 2000 Guineas. “He said that was absolutely fine. He said he would be quite comfortable, and Oisin had said this before, that he would be comfortable trying the quicker ground when meeting the rising ground at Ascot. We are lucky we have got some good horses around, but I think he has got a lot of potential to come.” "We have come here with the view of going to the Irish Guineas. I think the plan will still be to go to Ireland and I think that will suit better.You get a good pace there and you can ride them a bit differently. Whether that leads on to a St James’s Palace Stakes I think that will depend on results, and results of the 2000 Guineas tomorrow. “He is quick, but one of the benefits we have seen in all his races is that he has been able to relax, like he did at Sandown Park with no cover, and at Kempton Park with no pace. He has this chameleon ability to be happy going 32mph to quicken up to 43mph and that will hold him in good stead in better quality races.”

Video replay

Result: 1st Cosmic Year 6/4 favourite 2nd Marvelman 16/1 3rd Diego Ventura 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Diego Veentura best; Pellitory next best. La Botte: Nice enough physical although looks like he'll keep coming forward for runs. Cosmic Year: Well balanced, good walker, a little agitated with a second handler and still learning. Port Light: Rangier type than some of these and walks out well. Pellitory: Happily dismissed when he won last time but he's catching the eye now more. Strengthened up and scopey. The Waco Kid: Looks improved from his last run although he hasn't grown from two. Better but others still appeal more. Chancellor: Long horse, wears red hood but always ben relaxed when we've seen him. Looks OK. Marvelman: Compact, wears red hood but been very relaxed. Fine. Big Cyril: Well balanced and clearly fit. Sweating noticeably and needs to be managed. Diego Ventura: Impressive physical, smaller, muscular colt, sprinting type. No fitness concerns on return. 13.45 Nyetimber Newmarket Stakes

Alpine Trail is away and clear at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction: Charlie Appleby said: “He has done nothing wrong. Even at home he has never been an exciting horse to watch, but the lads say he is a hard horse to get past if you have one in the gallop with him. He has done it all nicely today. I think what he has shown is that he stays. Stepping up to the mile and a half he might improve and he might take another step forward again. He was just a big raw Dubawi that needed a bit of time. He was purchased at Deauville and we just gave him all the time and he got and he has repaid us so far.” According to Appeby the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, May 10th, could be next up for the Alpine Trail, who was introduced at 25/1 for the Betfred Derby, which he needs supplementing for, by Paddy Power. He added: “We could pop him in something like the Lingfield Derby Trial. Do I think he is really a Derby horse, I don’t know, because as we say he doesn’t jump out at home, but you can’t fault what he is doing on the track. He is not in the Derby, but at any stage we can pop him in. I think let’s step him up to Lingfield and see what materialises from there.”

Video replay

Result: 1st Alpine Trail 10/11 favourite 2nd Nebras

Parade ring updates: Verdict: Alpine Trail best. Alpine Trail: Instant eyecatcher, muscular, well put together, added a second handler as little on toes. Relaxed now. Positive. Ernst Blofeld: Big, strong colt has become quite warm but likeable. Wears red hood and has show few signs of inexperience but no concerns. Nebras: Strengthened up since two. Always been a muscular type, become a little warm. Harvey: Sweaty and being quite strong in the pre-parade. Big colt with plenty of presence, not unfit but you'd expect him to come forward a touch from whatever he does today. Heavily sweating now, would be a concern. WITHDRAWN Aurel: Impressive physical, tall, leggy and athletic. Still green, expect he will learn plenty from today. 13.10 Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Zgharta wins the opener at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction Andrew Balding: "It is a relief that she is a winner but she probably didn’t quite see out the trip as well as we hoped so we would have to consider coming back down in trip. I thought she would stay it well, but Hollie just felt she was running on fumes a little bit in the last half-a-furlong. I think her class and experience has got her through it. “Time will tell, but I think there were some nice fillies in the race and it wasn’t a bad effort. We could possibly look at the Sandringham with her, but we want to discuss it with Imad (Alsagar) and we will see how he feels, but it is a possibility.”

Video replay:

Result: 1st Zgharta 13/8 favourite 2nd Pearla 10/3