Newmarket Friday Live Blog: Includes paddock updates

Follow the Newmarket Guineas Festival live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

Result 1st Miss Information 3/1 2nd Physique 4/1 3rd Local Hero 14/1

15.30 Betfred 'Nifty 50' Handicap Parade ring updates: Verdict: Hard to see past Fifty Nifty here, he and Alzahir best by a long way. Local Hero: Got a little warm but no major concerns. Miss Information: Liked her last time at Newmarket and she's profiling similar. Couldn't put you off. Jumby: Always presents a bit heavy, never going to look the fittest in the parade ring. Fine. Alzahir: Early eyecatcher, high level of fitness for a big-framed gelding. Fifty Nifty: On his toes and full of it in the pre-parade. Hasn't got warm and everyone unconcerned. Ready for action rather than a negative. Physique: Similar presentation to Doncaster and Newmarket on last two runs, no notable change. 14.55 Betfred 'The Classic Bookmaker' Handicap

Video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result 1st Fort George 10/3 2nd Molveno 16/1 3rd Spectacular View 7/2 4th Best Rate 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Spectacular View and Best Rate the best pair Dantes Lad: Not unfit, good definition over quarters but expect to see him sharpen up for the run. Big Sip: Throwing head plenty in the pre-parade and got a touch warm. Others appeal more. Hornsea Bay: Has become very warm on the neck but temperature has increased. Muscular colt, but behind in his coat. Molveno: Very on toes but nice physical, burly colt with plenty of muscle. Best Rate: Catching the eye on fitness, notable muscle definition over quarters. Fort George: Last in, has become quite warm and looks like he'll come forward. Wild Nature: Moderate to heavy sweat now, two handlers. Fit enough. Spectacular View: Notably fit for return after break. Lightly framed. 14.20 Trustatrader King Charles II Stakes

Cosmic Year wins under Ryan Moore

Winning trainer reaction: Harry Charlton: "The race didn’t pan out exactly how you would have wanted it to as the two to his right split right. Ryan said he thought they were all going to go that way, but they didn’t and he wished he would have followed them as he would have been more impressive if had that lead to the one pole. As it were he has had to let him slide along three down. “He has not handled the Dip perfectly, but Ryan liked the way he knuckled down in the final furlong. Barry (Mahon) and Prince Khalid’s family have made the right call in that they had three horses that could have run in the 2000 Guineas.Ryan said he could see why I didn’t want to come here for a quick ground 2000 Guineas. “He said that was absolutely fine. He said he would be quite comfortable, and Oisin had said this before, that he would be comfortable trying the quicker ground when meeting the rising ground at Ascot. We are lucky we have got some good horses around, but I think he has got a lot of potential to come.” "We have come here with the view of going to the Irish Guineas. I think the plan will still be to go to Ireland and I think that will suit better.You get a good pace there and you can ride them a bit differently. Whether that leads on to a St James’s Palace Stakes I think that will depend on results, and results of the 2000 Guineas tomorrow. “He is quick, but one of the benefits we have seen in all his races is that he has been able to relax, like he did at Sandown Park with no cover, and at Kempton Park with no pace. He has this chameleon ability to be happy going 32mph to quicken up to 43mph and that will hold him in good stead in better quality races.”

Video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st Cosmic Year 6/4 favourite 2nd Marvelman 16/1 3rd Diego Ventura 15/2

Parade ring updates: Verdict; Diego Veentura best; Pellitory next best. La Botte: Nice enough physical although looks like he'll keep coming forward for runs. Cosmic Year: Well balanced, good walker, a little agitated with a second handler and still learning. Port Light: Rangier type than some of these and walks out well. Pellitory: Happily dismissed when he won last time but he's catching the eye now more. Strengthened up and scopey. The Waco Kid: Looks improved from his last run although he hasn't grown from two. Better but others still appeal more. Chancellor: Long horse, wears red hood but always ben relaxed when we've seen him. Looks OK. Marvelman: Compact, wears red hood but been very relaxed. Fine. Big Cyril: Well balanced and clearly fit. Sweating noticeably and needs to be managed. Diego Ventura: Impressive physical, smaller, muscular colt, sprinting type. No fitness concerns on return. 13.45 Nyetimber Newmarket Stakes

Alpine Trail is away and clear at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction: Charlie Appleby said: “He has done nothing wrong. Even at home he has never been an exciting horse to watch, but the lads say he is a hard horse to get past if you have one in the gallop with him. He has done it all nicely today. I think what he has shown is that he stays. Stepping up to the mile and a half he might improve and he might take another step forward again. He was just a big raw Dubawi that needed a bit of time. He was purchased at Deauville and we just gave him all the time and he got and he has repaid us so far.” According to Appeby the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, May 10th, could be next up for the Alpine Trail, who was introduced at 25/1 for the Betfred Derby, which he needs supplementing for, by Paddy Power. He added: “We could pop him in something like the Lingfield Derby Trial. Do I think he is really a Derby horse, I don’t know, because as we say he doesn’t jump out at home, but you can’t fault what he is doing on the track. He is not in the Derby, but at any stage we can pop him in. I think let’s step him up to Lingfield and see what materialises from there.”

Video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st Alpine Trail 10/11 favourite 2nd Nebras

Parade ring updates: Verdict: Alpine Trail best. Alpine Trail: Instant eyecatcher, muscular, well put together, added a second handler as little on toes. Relaxed now. Positive. Ernst Blofeld: Big, strong colt has become quite warm but likeable. Wears red hood and has show few signs of inexperience but no concerns. Nebras: Strengthened up since two. Always been a muscular type, become a little warm. Harvey: Sweaty and being quite strong in the pre-parade. Big colt with plenty of presence, not unfit but you'd expect him to come forward a touch from whatever he does today. Heavily sweating now, would be a concern. WITHDRAWN Aurel: Impressive physical, tall, leggy and athletic. Still green, expect he will learn plenty from today. 13.10 Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Zgharta wins the opener at Newmarket

Winning trainer reaction Andrew Balding: "It is a relief that she is a winner but she probably didn’t quite see out the trip as well as we hoped so we would have to consider coming back down in trip. I thought she would stay it well, but Hollie just felt she was running on fumes a little bit in the last half-a-furlong. I think her class and experience has got her through it. “Time will tell, but I think there were some nice fillies in the race and it wasn’t a bad effort. We could possibly look at the Sandringham with her, but we want to discuss it with Imad (Alsagar) and we will see how he feels, but it is a possibility.”

Video replay:

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st Zgharta 13/8 favourite 2nd Pearla 10/3