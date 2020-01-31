Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Friday January 31

Sporting Life tips:

DUNDALK: 5.00 Billyfairplay, 5.20 Hypnotic Force, 6.00 Bowerman, 6.30 Annie B, 7.00 Mr Mooj, 7.30 Miracles In May, 8.00 Bellick, 8.30 Dance Alone.

NEWCASTLE: 4.15 Matewan, 4.45 High Fort, 5.15 Al Maysan, 5.45 First Response, 6.15 Slingshot, 6.45 Oriental Lily, 7.15 Sharrabang.

First Response looks a good bet to follow-up a recent course and distance success in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap at Newcastle.

The Linda Stubbs-trained five-year-old asserted close home to beat Paparazzi by a length and a quarter two weeks ago. He can defy a 3lb rise in the ratings.

Al Maysan can confirm the good impression he made on his debut by winning again in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt overcame obvious greenness to outpoint the previously twice-raced Rideson by half a length.

Oriental Lilly caught the eye when looking a slightly unlucky fourth over six furlongs on this course last time.

More luck in running and an extra furlong can see Jim Goldie's six-year-old come out on top in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Fillies' Handicap.