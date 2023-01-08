The Henry De Bromhead-trained daughter of Stowaway, winner of the mares' novices' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021, hadn't tasted success in any race since that high-profile Grade Two score but had made an encouraging enough start over fences at Thurles last month.

She was 5/4 to go one better and ultimately proved six lengths too good for market rival Instit (6/5 favourite), the pair making several mistakes throughout the two and a half-mile contest.

Rachael Blackmore was content to take a lead off Paul Townend (Instit) and still had some ground to make up on the leader when turning into the home straight for the second time.

Telmesomethinggirl got in too close to the second-last, handing a clear advantage to Willie Mullins' mare out in front, but she went on to lose all momentum at the last when pitching on landing herself. That gave Telmesomethinggirl another chance and she duly went past under a strong drive on the run-in, eventually getting the job done with plenty to spare.

The two other runners - up against it on ratings and never really in the fight with the first pair - failed to finish, Choice Of Words falling and Pont Aval pulling up.

Sponsors Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 14/1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March, while she is 16/1 generally for the Mares' Hurdle which is another potential target again this spring.

Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander, said: "We were initially thinking the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham would be the ultimate plan, but after that we'll have a chat. There's the Mares' Hurdle too for her - she was a bit unlucky in that last year when brought down and Rachael thought she might have had the winning of that race again but it was a long way out."