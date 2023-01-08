Danny Mullins gave Champ Kiely a masterful ride from the front to win the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Not without late support but sent off at 100/30 as the Willie Mullins second-string behind stablemate Grangeclare West, Champ Kiely set off in front and barely saw another rival en route to winning Sunday's two and a half-mile feature. The seven-year-old son of Ocavango, who disappointed when only fourth as the odds-on jolly in the Royal Bond over two miles at Fairyhouse in early-December, had previously won his first two hurdle starts and duly got straight back on track with a two and a quarter-length defeat of Gordon Elliott's Irish Point (7/2), who had also filled the runner-up spot behind Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond. Third went to Dawn Rising for trainer Joseph O'Brien and jockey JJ Slevin, while Grangeclare West travelled kindly enough for Paul Townend but seemingly failed to see out the trip. Sky Bet cut Champ Kiely to 5/1 from 16/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, a race his trainer has won a record five times including with Sir Gerhard last March.

"It was a good performance. I got a great feel off this fellow in Tipperary,” said the winning rider. "The Royal Bond was a bit of a messy race, he was only beaten four and a bit lengths. I believed he had something like that in him, which is easy to say but he’s gone and proved it. "He’s won over further so the trip was never going to be an issue."