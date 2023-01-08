Danny Mullins gave Champ Kiely a masterful ride from the front to win the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.
Not without late support but sent off at 100/30 as the Willie Mullins second-string behind stablemate Grangeclare West, Champ Kiely set off in front and barely saw another rival en route to winning Sunday's two and a half-mile feature.
The seven-year-old son of Ocavango, who disappointed when only fourth as the odds-on jolly in the Royal Bond over two miles at Fairyhouse in early-December, had previously won his first two hurdle starts and duly got straight back on track with a two and a quarter-length defeat of Gordon Elliott's Irish Point (7/2), who had also filled the runner-up spot behind Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond.
Third went to Dawn Rising for trainer Joseph O'Brien and jockey JJ Slevin, while Grangeclare West travelled kindly enough for Paul Townend but seemingly failed to see out the trip.
Sky Bet cut Champ Kiely to 5/1 from 16/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, a race his trainer has won a record five times including with Sir Gerhard last March.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"It was a good performance. I got a great feel off this fellow in Tipperary,” said the winning rider.
"The Royal Bond was a bit of a messy race, he was only beaten four and a bit lengths. I believed he had something like that in him, which is easy to say but he’s gone and proved it.
"He’s won over further so the trip was never going to be an issue."
Grangeclare West was ultimately disappointing in fifth place. Asked if he was surprised by the finishing order, Mullins’ assistant David Casey said: "Not really – they are two very good horses in their own right.
"I’d say tactically the race didn’t work for Champ Kiely in Fairyhouse. We’re back to what he’s good at today and I’d say the step up in trip was a help as well, and soft ground.
"It all fell right and Danny said he was very happy with him, he gave him a great ride."
Of Grangeclare West, he added: “I haven’t spoken to Paul yet, it looked like he travelled all right and didn’t seem to get home for whatever reason. I’ll speak to Paul and we’ll get him checked out and see."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.