The son of Jeremy was sent off the 1/9 market leader for the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase, having been a top-class novice hurdler a couple of seasons ago and made a winning start over the larger obstacles at Punchestown in December.

Paul Townend set out to make all the running and had the race in command a long way from the finish, making just one fairly significant mistake but never looking in any trouble.

It was left to Gaelic Arc (25/1) to come through and fill the runner-up spot - some 25 lengths adrift of the Willie Mullins-trained winner - after second-favourite Top Bandit and jockey Jack Kennedy took a very nasty fall quite early on in the two-mile contest. It sadly proved to be fatal for the horse.

Sky Bet shaved Appreciate It's price for the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham in March, going 9/2 from 5/1. Betfair and Paddy Power went 11/2 from 6/1, with the latter firm leaving him unchanged at 6/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase over the two and a half mile trip at the Festival.